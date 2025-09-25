Inclusivity and wellness steer NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s inaugural Dragon Boat Regatta

Cebu’s waters transformed into an arena of purpose as NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s first-ever Dragon Boat Regatta splashed into action, bringing together about 20 teams from across the globe, on September 20 to 21, 2025.

The regatta serves as the culmination of NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s month-long signature health and wellness campaign, Rhythm of Wellness, which celebrates movement, health, and community life.

The opening day featured thrilling heats and qualifying rounds, building anticipation for the semifinals and grand finals on the second day, where teamwork, strategy, and precision resonated with every synchronized paddle.

Sean Knights, Chief Operating Officer of NUSTAR Resort Cebu, amplified, “This effort aligns with our broader vision of positioning Cebu as a premier destination for leisure, culture, and eco-conscious tourism.”

The NUSTAR Dragon Boat Regatta was graced by the resort’s executives along with local government officials, including Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival—who pledged his unwavering support for the premier integrated destination—and Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña.

The event was also held in collaboration with the Local Government Unit of Cebu City, Department of Tourism, Philippines Accessible Disability Services Inc. (PADS), and the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation.

Paddles with purpose

More than a sporting spectacle, the regatta unfolded as an inclusive celebration on the coastline of NUSTAR Resort Cebu. The competition featured categories that welcomed everyone — from men and women’s divisions to mixed-gender teams, seniors aged 40 and above, youth under 24, and even para-athletes. No one was left behind, as the event opened the waters to all who were willing to take up the paddle.

Purpose also took center stage, with several teams racing not only for medals but for meaningful causes. Among them were cancer survivors, advocates for PWD rights, and groups pushing for greater inclusivity in sports. Their presence transformed the regatta into more than just a race — it became a stage for resilience, empowerment, and representation.

The race director of the event, JP Maunes, even expressed his gratitude to NUSTAR Resort Cebu for journeying together with their dream of empowering more people of all ages, especially those with disabilities.

For many paddlers, the true victory was not measured in time or trophies but in proving that strength wears many faces. Their boats became vessels of advocacy, carrying messages of perseverance and unity across Cebu’s waters, reminding everyone that the real power of the regatta lies in the community it brings together.

Rhythm of wellness



“This Dragon Boat race is actually part of our vision to create a destination of lifestyle and luxury here in Cebu,” cites NUSTAR Resort Cebu’s Assistant Vice President for Business Development, Katrina Mae de Jesus. “This is part of our wellness month which is a NUSTAR signature event, this is the grand finale.”

As paddlers rowed in harmony, their unified strokes reflected the very rhythm that the program champions—balance, vitality, and connection. The event reminded audiences that wellness extends beyond physical fitness; it is also about community spirit, inclusivity, and finding joy in collective achievement.

