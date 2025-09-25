‘Thrilla in Manila’ 50th year: Marcos orders full gov’t support

THRILLA IN MANILA. President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with boxing legend and former senator Manny Pacquiao in Malacañang to discuss the 50th anniversary celebration of the historic “Thrilla in Manila” on Aug. 28, 2025. Pacquiao sought the President’s support for his planned “Thrilla in Manila 2” boxing card featuring top Filipino fighters. (PCO photo)

MANILA – The 50th anniversary of the “Thrilla in Manila,” got a major boost after President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed all government agencies to support the event which celebrates the historic 1975 heavyweight boxing clash between Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier.

Through Memorandum Circular (MC) 99 signed Tuesday, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the commemoration from Oct. 26 to 31 would highlight a sporting and cultural milestone that “placed the Philippines on the global stage” and remains one of the most legendary bouts in boxing history.

“All government agencies and instrumentalities, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, are hereby directed, and all LGUs, non-government organizations, and the private sector, are hereby encouraged, to extend full support and assistance to PSC in the successful celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Thrilla in Manila,” the circular read.

Held at the Araneta Coliseum on Oct. 1, 1975, the Ali-Frazier showdown is almost universally regarded as one of the best and most brutal fights in boxing history. Ali won by corner retirement after Frazier’s chief second, Eddie Futch, asked the referee to stop the fight at the end of the 14th round. The clash capped the fighters’ three-bout rivalry, which Ali took, 2–1.

The bout was supported by the President’s father and namesake, the late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

The Palace said the golden anniversary celebration requires the active involvement of both the government and private sector to honor its sporting and cultural significance.

As the state sports agency, the Philippne Sports Commission (PSC) is mandated to set the direction for the event and collaborate with other agencies in promoting Filipino pride through sports.

Boxing icon and former senator Manny Pacquiao recently met with Marcos in Malacañang to gather support for his “Thrilla in Manila 2” boxing card, featuring up-and-coming Filipino fighters.

The fight card will be reportedly headlined by WBC minimumweight champion Melvin Jerusalem’s title defense against Siyakholwa Kuse of South Africa and a WBC super featherweight eliminator between Mark Magsayo and Italy’s Michael Magnesi. (PNA)

