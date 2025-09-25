790 Kilograms of trash collected at Alona Beach during the 2025 International Coastal Clean Up

Alona Beach, known worldwide for its powdery white sand and marine biodiversity, once again became the center of environmental action as the 2025 International Coastal Clean Up gathered 998 volunteers to restore its shores. The annual event, organized by Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao in partnership with Ocean Conservancy, culminated in the collection of 790 kilograms of trash under the theme “Fighting for Trash Free Seas.”

Officials praised the role of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao in consistently organizing the event and urged other hotels and businesses to replicate the initiative in other coastal areas of Bohol.

This year’s turnout included resort employees, local government officials, private companies, students from grade school to college, NGOs, civic groups, and 39 organizations. Together, they showed how collective action can lead to cleaner, healthier oceans.

A global movement, A local impact

The International Coastal Clean Up is observed worldwide every third Saturday of September. Since its inception in 1986, the campaign has mobilized millions of volunteers across more than 150 countries to remove litter from coastlines and waterways. Panglao’s participation, led by Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao since 2023, connects Bohol to this global network of communities taking responsibility for the oceans.

Alona Beach, a jewel of Bohol’s tourism industry, is more than a destination. It is a critical livelihood source for fisherfolk, a magnet for global divers, and a symbol of Bohol’s growing reputation as the Philippines’ first UNESCO Global Geopark. Protecting its shores is not only an ecological duty but also an economic imperative.

A drop that speaks volumes

In 2024, the cleanup yielded 1.3 tons of waste, more than double the 2023 tally. This year, the amount fell to 790 kilograms, a significant reduction that organizers described as a sign of progress.

Local officials and environmental advocates emphasized that the decline reflects greater sensitivity among residents and tourists in handling waste and the effectiveness of government programs and local ordinances against littering and marine pollution.

Instead of viewing the smaller collection as a limitation, the resort and its partners highlighted it as evidence that behavioral and policy changes are taking root, reducing the flow of waste before it reaches the shore.

A call to stewardship

In his opening remarks, Nicholas Eliseo Torres, Corporate Director of Sales and Marketing of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Hotel and Resort, captured the day’s spirit.

“The theme could not be more timely. It reminds us that what we’re doing here goes beyond a single day of picking up trash. Every wrapper, bottle, or piece of plastic we collect is an act of stewardship. Each small action helps protect our marine life, strengthen our coastal communities, and contribute to the fight against climate change,” Torres said.

His statement emphasized that the cleanup was more than a symbolic gesture. For Torres, each piece of trash collected represented an act of responsibility and a building block in the fight against climate change. By framing individual efforts as part of a wider climate response, he linked the local activity in Panglao to a global environmental movement.

He also explained the resort’s three-pillar framework of sustainability: environmental protection, people-centered training, and economic responsibility, underscoring how environmental advocacy and business success can go hand in hand.

Voices of advocacy

The event was graced by Pauline Cucharo Amelinckx, Miss Supranational Philippines 2023, a proud Boholana and long-time ocean advocate. Her words resonated with participants, many of them students:

“For many families in Bohol, the ocean sustains us in terms of fishing and even tourism. And for others, the ocean is a place you return to, to feel more one with nature. I know the International Coastal Cleanup is just one part of the bigger process of sustainability, but it’s a part that matters and makes an impact,” Amelinckx said.

By grounding her remarks in Bohol’s lived realities, families relying on fishing and communities depending on tourism, Amelinckx reminded everyone that protecting the ocean is not abstract. It is about securing food, jobs, and culture. Her call for accountability from corporations placed responsibility not only on individuals but also on industries whose packaging and production practices fuel marine pollution, balancing personal responsibility with systemic change.

She also reminded attendees of the global scale of the problem, citing an estimate of 75 to 199 million pounds of plastic in the world’s oceans. “The Filipinos have been shaken up by all the floods, the corruption, the ghost projects, and we are currently and will continue to demand accountability, and let’s use that same passion and fire to continue demanding accountability from the bigger corporations, whose products and plastic packaging end up in our oceans,” she added.

Business and community perspectives

Jomar Colao, Board of Governors of the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines – Visayas, tied the cleanup to long-term economic goals.

“We really want a sustainable business in the Philippines, and we encourage all our partners to push for green practices. In that way, we can cut costs and secure more business in the future because we’re all safe,” Colao said.

His perspective reflected the growing recognition that environmental health and economic prosperity are deeply intertwined. In a province like Bohol, where tourism thrives on natural beauty, Colao’s message reinforced that protecting the environment is not only selfless, it is a necessity for sustaining livelihoods, attracting visitors, and ensuring that businesses remain viable in the long term.

Collaboration as a strength

This year’s cleanup once again showcased multi-sector collaboration. Volunteers included students, youth organizations, divers, private companies, and civic groups, working side by side with government agencies and resort staff.

Officials praised the role of Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao in consistently organizing the event and urged other hotels and businesses to replicate the initiative in other coastal areas of Bohol.

Such collaboration embodies the Filipino value of malasakit, concern and care, not only for immediate surroundings but also for future generations.

A promise beyond one day

As the cleanup concluded, participants were reminded that the International Coastal Clean Up is not a one-off effort but part of a larger movement. Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort – Panglao has already implemented green measures in its operations, from replacing single-use plastic toiletries with refillable options to orienting staff on sustainable practices.

Torres left participants with a message of continuity:

“What we do today creates ripples that go far beyond this shoreline. This is not just about one event; it’s a pledge, a movement, and a promise to future generations.”

To learn more about Best Western Plus The Ivywall Resort’s green initiative and sustainable tourism efforts, you can visit their Facebook Page @bwplusivywallpanglao and Instagram @ivywallpanglao. Experience the pure white sands of Alona Beach, book at www.bwplusivywall-panglao.com.