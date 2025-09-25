Domingo, Fajardo clash in ‘Thrilla in Manila II Countdown’ card

Esneth Domingo (left) and Miel Fajardo (right). | Facebook photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Esneth “Hard-hitter” Domingo will test the power of one of the country’s top knockout artists, Miel Fajardo, in a high-stakes regional title showdown on the undercard of the “Thrilla in Manila II Countdown” on October 26 at the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila.

Domingo, a Cebu-based world-rated boxer under ZIP Sanman Boxing, will battle Fajardo for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Pan Pacific flyweight title. Their clash is part of loaded supporting bouts to the IBF world minimumweight championship fight between reigning champion Pedro Taduran and Cebuano challenger Christian Balunan.

The 26-year-old Domingo is coming off a third-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Ariston Aton last August in General Santos City—a solid bounce-back victory after his loss to Japan’s Jukiya Iimura by unanimous decision for the OPBF flyweight title in their rematch last May.

READ:Eumir Marcial faces Venezuelan KO artist Colmenares in Thrilla in Manila card

READ: Melvin Jerusalem to defend WBC world title in ‘Thrilla in Manila’

READ: Eumir Marcial focused on pro career, not Olympics–for now

That defeat snapped Domingo’s five-fight winning streak, which impressively ended in stoppages. Despite the setback, he remains a dangerous prospect with a record of 22 wins (14 by knockout) against three defeats.

He is currently ranked 11th in the IBF flyweight division and 15th in the World Boxing Organization (WBO).

Fajardo, 25, also known as the “Silent Assassin,” is likewise coming off a bounce-back win. He recently stopped Miller Alapormina in Manila via a first-round knockout, improving his record to 12 wins (11 by knockout), three defeats, and two draws.

Before that, Fajardo endured back-to-back defeats in two title fights. In 2024, he dropped unanimous decisions to Thai world champion Thanongsak Simsri for the OPBF light flyweight title and to Tanzanian Mchanja Yohana for the WBO Global flyweight title before the year ended.

Still, Fajardo remains highly capable of putting his opponent to sleep, just as he did to Cebuano John Paul Gabunilas in 2023 in Mandaue City, where he scored a first-round knockout within a minute.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP