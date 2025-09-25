Modern Australian gastronomy arrives in Cebu: Shangri-La Mactan to host guest chef for an exclusive two-night affair

Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu is delighted to announce a one-of-a-kind culinary promotion, bringing the bold and innovative flavors of Modern Australian cuisine to the shores of Mactan.

As part of its ongoing commitment to providing extraordinary guest experiences, the resort will host Guest Chef Michele Menegazzi, Executive Sous Chef from its sister property, the renowned Shangri-La Sydney, for an exclusive two-night affair at the resort’s seaside restaurant, Cowrie Cove.

Michele Menegazzi – Shangri-La Sydney Altitude

This bespoke dining event, happening on 26 and 27 September 2025, promises a truly unique and memorable culinary journey. It expertly marries diverse influences that define Australia’s rich and multicultural food scene, paired with expertly curated wines.

A Culinary Showcase

On the opening night, Friday, 26 September, guests will enjoy a multi-course wine pairing dinner priced at PHP 5,000++ per person. The evening will feature Chef Menegazzi’s Modern Australian creations, complemented by expert commentary from Sommelier Federico Kahn of Future Trade International, who will share insights into each pairing.

26 to 27 September – Modern Australian Gastronomy

The following evening, Saturday, 27 September, diners can indulge in a special set menu, with the option of dedicated wine pairings, giving more guests the chance to experience this exceptional collaboration.

A Culinary Journey to Look Forward To

Distinguished Partnership : A rare collaboration between Shangri-La Sydney and Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.

: A rare collaboration between Shangri-La Sydney and Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu. Expert Wine Pairing : Featuring Sommelier Federico Kahn on 26 September for a masterclass in food and wine harmony.

: Featuring Sommelier Federico Kahn on 26 September for a masterclass in food and wine harmony. Refined Gastronomy : A curated menu blending innovation and comfort, showcasing Australia’s vibrant culinary diversity.

: A curated menu blending innovation and comfort, showcasing Australia’s vibrant culinary diversity. Exclusive Opportunity: A limited-time event designed for Cebu’s food and wine enthusiasts.

Reservations

Given the exclusivity of this promotion, interested guests are encouraged to secure their place early.