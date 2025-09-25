PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief confident Gentallan will soar higher

Shane Gentallan (middle) With Floriezyl Echavez Podot (left) and IBF supervisor. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot is confident that one of their prized fighters, Shane “Sugar Shane” Gentallan, will continue his redemption journey after delivering a dominant performance last Saturday in the “Kumong Bol-Anon 22” fight card in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Gentallan is fresh from a lopsided 10-round unanimous decision win over fellow Filipino Arvin John Sampaga in the main event.

At stake was the International Boxing Federation (IBF) Asia light flyweight title, where Gentallan earned identical 97-93 scores from all three judges.

His improvements did not escape the keen eye of PMI’s promoter and manager, Podot, who expressed confidence that the 27-year-old Boholano will rise higher after absorbing a 10th-round TKO loss to China’s DianXing Zhu in 2023.

READ: Gentallan redeems career with IBF Asia title win in Tagbilaran

“Dako kaayo ug improvement si Shane, hanginan na ug mosukol na gyud ug sinumbagay. Although dili pa kaayo on-target tanan niyang kumo, pero ni-improve gyud siya,” said Podot, who is also a lawyer and Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

However, Podot also sees more room for improvement for Gentallan—particularly in his punching power, which he believes will add more firepower to his arsenal once fully developed.

“Murag naay dakong improvement ang program among gihatag niya. Hopefully mo-improve pa gyud siya. Iyahang power kulang pa, anyway ma-develop ra man gyud na madugay. Karon gi-tandem man gyud na namo siya ni Regie (Suganob); kung makaya niya ang kumo ni Regie, makaya gyud niya sa iyang mga kontra. Pero as a power puncher, gi-develop pa,” Podot explained.

Gentallan is also a tricky opponent in the ring because of his ambidextrous stance, as he can switch from southpaw to orthodox and vice versa. Still, Podot wants him to focus on one stance to avoid distraction.

“He’s an ambidextrous boxer. We told him what’s his stance—there’s a tendency to fight an orthodox but southpaw. We’re confident that he will level up,” said Podot.

He added that they did not force Gentallan to jump back into big fights after his loss to Zhu, allowing him to rebuild his confidence.

This approach helped Gentallan rack up six straight wins since that defeat, including last Saturday’s triumph. Gentallan now holds a record of 13 wins (seven by knockout) against one defeat.

Podot plans to have him defend the title next year against a foreign opponent. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP