Reimagining play, powering the future: Proweaver’s “PromptQuest” showcases Cebuano talent in tech

In a digital landscape where the lines between creativity and code are increasingly blurred, Proweaver, Inc., a Cebu-based trailblazer in web development and digital marketing, launched a bold new initiative: PromptQuest: Online Hackathon.

As Proweaver celebrates 20 years in the IT industry, it continues to evolve with the times, channeling its vision “to be the world’s number one provider of website design and digital marketing services catering to small businesses” into real-world impact, starting at home in Cebu.

A Quest for Innovation, Powered by Creativity

Winners of Proweaver’s Online Hackathon Challenge stand tall with their awards, celebrating their success.

Held virtually on 9 September 2025, PromptQuest brought together 23 participating teams of graduating students from various Metro Cebu colleges and universities. Their challenge: to replicate and reimagine iconic childhood web games like Galactic Pulse and Watergirl and Fireboy using vibe coding techniques — bridging nostalgia with innovation.

Participants from different universities in Metro Cebu proudly showcase their certificates after joining Proweaver’s Online Hackathon Challenge.

At the heart of the competition was a compelling theme: harnessing the power of AI to bring fresh life to interactive web experiences.

And the Winners Are…

Three teams from Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U) rose to the top with projects that impressed judges through technical finesse, creativity, storytelling, and player engagement:

Champion: Kadasig Trio

2nd Place: XYANA

3rd Place: Cursor Windsurf

Kadasig Trio Gameplay, XYANA Gameplay, and Cursor Windsurf Gameplay

Beyond the Code: The Faces Behind the Winners

While the team names lit up the leaderboard, it was the brilliant minds behind them that told the story of Cebu’s budding tech talent:

Kadasig Trio — Mikhail James Navarro, Danrave Cabahug Keh, and Vincent Pacaña, champions of the competition.

— Mikhail James Navarro, Danrave Cabahug Keh, and Vincent Pacaña, champions of the competition. XYANA — Yana Paragoso, Jake Clarin, and Karylle Gomez Delos Reyes, recognized for their collaborative effort and creativity.

— Yana Paragoso, Jake Clarin, and Karylle Gomez Delos Reyes, recognized for their collaborative effort and creativity. Cursor Windsurf — Hanz Bacus, Piolo Frances Enriquez, and Jerjen Res, who showcased skill and determination to secure third place.

The winning teams were later invited to Proweaver’s AI Engineering Hub, where they received their prizes and had the opportunity to meet Atty. Joseph Ladion, Founder and CEO of Proweaver. This visit marked a proud moment for the students and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to mentoring the next generation of Filipino tech creators.

Kadasig Trio – Champion, XYANA – 2nd Place, and Cursor Windsurf – 3rd Place

Cebu’s Tech Scene Has Never Looked Brighter

For Proweaver, it’s about empowering local talent, nurturing innovation, and showing the world that Cebu has the creativity and skill to lead in tech. The company recognizes that web development is no longer just about clean code—it’s about crafting experiences, deploying ideas quickly, and building confidence among digital natives.

As Proweaver celebrates 20 years in the IT industry, it continues to evolve with the times, channeling its vision “to be the world’s number one provider of website design and digital marketing services catering to small businesses” into real-world impact, starting at home in Cebu.

PromptQuest was more than just an online hackathon. It was a spark — a sign that the future of tech isn’t just global; it’s proudly local.

And this is only the beginning. Cebuanos can expect more innovation-driven events from Proweaver soon. Because when young minds meet opportunity, anything is possible.