PCAP Wesley So Cup kicks off Saturday

PCAP logo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eighteen teams will battle for chess supremacy when the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) launches its biggest conference, the Wesley So Cup 2025, this Saturday, September 7.

PCAP, the country’s premier online-based professional chess league, opens another chapter of high-level competition featuring the nation’s top squads, including Cebu’s own Toledo Xignex Trojans.

The Trojans had a bittersweet run in last year’s Wesley So Cup, bowing to the Manila Load Manna Knights despite posting a franchise-best 22-match winning streak that put them on top of the Southern Division.

This year, Toledo enters the tournament with renewed confidence after capturing the All-Filipino Conference title last May. The Trojans are expected to field their core roster reinforced by additional highly rated titled players.

Their final lineup and schedule will be announced before the opening games. Aside from Toledo, the Southern Division features the Bacolod Blitzers, Camarines Soaring Eagles, Iriga Oragons, Zamboanga Sultans, Mindoro Tamaraws, and the Tacloban RCM Pawnmovers.

In the Northern Division, defending champions Manila Load Manna Knights headline the field alongside former titleholders San Juan Predators and the Pasig City King Pirates.

Also in the mix are the Cavite Spartans, Cagayan Kings, IIEE-PSME Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, and the Isabela Knights of Alexander. Adding spice to the competition are four guest teams: Manila AQ Prime Assets, Parañaque City-Patts-UKCC, the Koronadal Team, and a visiting squad from Thailand, the Bangkok Team.

