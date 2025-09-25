menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
Happenings

Visayan Electric honors 120-year history with “Legacy of Lights” exhibit

- September 25, 2025

As part of its 120th anniversary celebration, Visayan Electric, the country’s second-largest electric distribution utility, launched the Legacy of Lights Exhibit to commemorate its rich history of powering Cebu for more than a century.

The exhibit is now open to the public at Ayala Center Cebu and will run until September 28, 2025.

The exhibit, located at Ayala Center Cebu, features a carefully curated selection of photos, artifacts, and memorabilia showcasing Visayan Electric’s humble beginnings and its enduring role in Cebu’s progress.

Visayan Electric honors 120-year history with “Legacy of Lights” exhibit

During the launch, AboitizPower Distribution Utilities SVP and COO Anton Mari Perdices highlighted how Visayan Electric has been a partner in Cebu’s growth by consistently delivering reliable, safe, and reasonably priced electricity.

“Today, we serve over half a million customers across our franchise, from San Fernando in the south to Liloan in the north. Each expansion of our service tells the same story: when Cebu grows, Visayan Electric grows with it,” Perdices said.

Currently, Visayan Electric’s franchise area covers about 674 square kilometers, serving the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, and Naga, and the municipalities of Liloan, Consolacion, Minglanilla, and San Fernando.

Also present at the event was Cebu historian and archaeologist Dr. Jobers Reynes Bersales, who announced that he will be authoring Visayan Electric’s upcoming coffee table book. The publication will detail the company’s history, progress, and the people behind its success.

The Legacy of Lights Exhibit is more than a historical retrospective — it stands as a tribute to the enduring partnership between Visayan Electric and the Cebuano community it has faithfully served for 120 years.

The exhibit is now open to the public at Ayala Center Cebu and will run until September 28, 2025.

Read More
Happenings

Visayan Electric honors 120-year history with “Legacy of Lights” exhibit
Destinations Happenings Must Eats

Modern Australian gastronomy arrives in Cebu: Shangri-La Mactan to host guest chef for an exclusive two-night affair
Destinations Happenings Sustainable Tourism

790 Kilograms of trash collected at Alona Beach during the 2025 International Coastal Clean Up

By:
Latest Stories
Most Read
No tags found for this post.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.