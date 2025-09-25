menu
Happenings Kids Mallworld

Bluey and Bingo bring fun to Ayala Malls Central Bloc

- September 25, 2025

Get ready for a wackadoo time as Ayala Malls Central Bloc brings the beloved characters Bluey and Bingo for a special Meet and Greet on September 27, 2025, at the Activity Center.

To join the event, shoppers simply need to present a single receipt worth Php 2,000 from any Ayala Malls Central Bloc food or non-food merchant dated September 22–28, 2025.

From 1 PM to 6 PM, kids and families can look forward to an exciting day filled with fun activities:

  • Meet & Greet: Snap a photo and share an unforgettable moment with Bluey and Bingo.
  • Dance with Bluey: A lively dance-along session featuring Bluey songs—fun, interactive, and high-energy.
  • Interactive Games: Hands-on activities that bring Bluey’s world and adventures to life.

“This is an event families won’t want to miss. Bluey and Bingo are loved by kids everywhere, and we’re excited to bring their fun and energy to Cebu,” said Janra Montilla, Marketing Manager of Ayala Malls Central Bloc.

