Cebu now on heightened alert as Opong intensifies

Nonstop rain has been pouring over Cebu City and other parts of the province the whole Thursday afternoon, Sept. 25, brought by Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

CEBU CITY—The entire Cebu province has been placed under blue alert after Tropical Storm “Opong” intensified into a severe tropical storm, according to the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

With Cebu now under heightened alert, the PDRRMO has ordered all local disaster offices to activate preparedness measures in coordination with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG-7), Armed Forces of the Philippines Visayas Command (Viscom), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP-7), and barangay disaster councils.

Neil Angelo Sanchez, operations officer of the PDRRMO, said that local government units and barangays were ordered to identify and assess flood and landslide-prone areas, including readying evacuation centers.

READ: Camarines Sur gov orders forced evacuation ahead of Opong landfall

Cancelled classes, stranded passengers: Cebu braces for ‘Opong’

As of Thursday, sea trips and face-to-face classes were suspended in the northern part of Cebu.

In Bogo City, trips from Polambato Port to Masbate were canceled due to rough seas, though authorities said no passengers were stranded. The Coast Guard Station Central Cebu has also suspended all sea voyages as the enhanced southwest monsoon whipped up very rough conditions.

Several municipalities have suspended classes at all levels. Tuburan, San Remigio, Santa Fe, and Tabogon declared class suspensions beginning Thursday until further notice, while Medellin, Bantayan, and Madridejos suspended classes from Friday to Saturday as a precaution.

‘Ako ay umaamin sa aking maling nagawa’: Ex-DPWH Usec. Bernardo admits fault in flood control mess

Sanchez said the province has been working closely with northern cluster towns to roll out pre-emptive measures aimed at keeping communities safe.

Local officials urged residents to remain vigilant, monitor advisories, and prioritize safety as Opong threatens to bring heavy rains, strong winds, and dangerous sea conditions to Cebu and nearby provinces.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP