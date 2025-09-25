Cesafi Season 25: UC Baby Webmasters log first win, fend off USJ-R rally

One of the highlights from the UC Baby Webmasters–USJ-R Jaguar Cubs game. | By Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters finally broke into the win column of the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament, defeating the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs, 64–53, on Thursday, September 25, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UC bounced back from a 67–79 opening-day loss to the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats, racing to a commanding 46–25 halftime lead behind the system of second-year head coach Reggie Licanda.

The Jaguar Cubs, however, refused to fold. They capitalized on UC’s turnovers and fouls to stage a 12–0 run that trimmed the lead to just three, 51–48, with five minutes left in the final period.

But the Baby Webmasters regrouped in time, stringing together easy baskets to restore a double-digit cushion and seal their first win of the season.

Allen Doverte paced UC with 19 points along with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Jape Mamza added 14 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals. For USJ-R, Krstc Da Silva tallied 14 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists, while Brent Jandy Yanong posted 13 points and nine boards, coming close to a double-double with a block and an assist. The Jaguar Cubs slipped to 1–2 in the standings.

UC, meanwhile, took advantage of USJ-R’s miscues, scoring 36 points off turnovers, and controlled the paint with a 38–30 edge in inside scoring.

The Baby Webmasters will next face the USPF Baby Panthers on Sunday, September 28, at 2 p.m. at the same venue. USJ-R returns to action on October 4 against the DBTC Greywolves. /csl

