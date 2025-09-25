Mantuyong pig pens to be relocated to Labogon by September’s end

Pig pens in Barangay Mantuyong sit beside a river. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – All 12 pig pens in Barangay Mantuyong will be relocated to the city’s slaughterhouse in Barangay Labogon by the end of September, following complaints of foul odor and river pollution in the area.

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said the move was prompted by concerns from nearby developments and residents. Investigations by the Mandaue City Environment and Natural Resources Office (MCENRO) found that pig waste discharged into the river was a major source of pollution and stressed that raising or slaughtering pigs in residential zones is prohibited.

“Pig waste is polluting the surroundings, and such operations were never really allowed in that area,” Ouano said.

During heavy rain or flooding, pig waste in Mantuyong often flows into the river and eventually reaches the Mandaue Business Central District, contributing to foul odors and water contamination.

The mayor added that the affected hog owners will be offered space at the Labogon slaughterhouse for a very affordable rental rate.

However, some hog raisers expressed concerns over the short notice. One of them, Leoncio Pepito, said they had hoped to stay until December, as the holiday season brings higher demand and sales.

“We were surprised by the sudden order,” Pepito said. “We had hoped to stay until December because that’s our peak season.”

He also pointed out that the Labogon facility is not yet fully ready, citing issues such as the lack of roofing on some pig pens. The site is also located far inside the barangay, making it less accessible.

Pepito clarified that they are not opposing the relocation but are requesting a short extension.

The hog raisers in Mantuyong currently sell lechon, live hogs, pork meat, and innards.

Mantuyong Barangay Captain Julius Caesar Areogapita confirmed that their office has relayed the hog owners’ concerns to Mayor Ouano. He said that while the pig pens in Mantuyong are no longer fully operational, allocation of pens at the Labogon slaughterhouse has already started.

