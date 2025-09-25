Cesafi basketball games on Sept. 27 postponed for CCCI event

A Cesafi basketball highlight. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) has postponed all basketball games originally scheduled for Saturday, September 27, to give way to a Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) event at the Cebu Coliseum.

According to Cesafi officials, four games were supposed to begin at 12:30 p.m. at the venue but will now be moved to a later date.

The Cebu Coliseum, which underwent major renovations earlier this year, will host CCCI’s “Flood Hero Cebu” event on Saturday. The program is part of the chamber’s advocacy campaign, which aims to educate the public and raise awareness about solutions to Cebu’s flooding problems.

The event has the full support of University of Cebu president and Cebu Coliseum owner Atty. Augusto W. Go.

READ: Cebu Coliseum: A timeless witness to Cebu’s sporting history

Two high school games and two collegiate matches were originally lined up on Saturday. In the high school division, the DBT Greywolves were set to face the CEC Dragons, followed by the CIT-U Junior Wildcats against the UCLM Webmasters.

The collegiate games would have featured the USC Warriors taking on the USJ-R Jaguars, and the UC Webmasters squaring off with the Benedicto College Cheetahs.

All four games will be played on a new date to be determined by Cesafi.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, September 28, the 12-under and 15-under games have also been cancelled. However, matches scheduled from 2 p.m. onwards will proceed as planned.

ALSO READ: Cesafi: Benedicto College Cheetahs mangle USPF Panthers

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP