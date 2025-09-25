Contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya. (Photo from NOY MORCOSO / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial contractor Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya II on Thursday committed to submitting a supplemental affidavit detailing the infrastructure projects they handled from 2016 or during former President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration. Discaya vows to submit supplemental affidavit on Duterte-era projects

Discaya gave his word during a Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing on supposed corruption in infrastructure deals.

During the hearing, Senator Risa Hontiveros asked why Discaya never tackled his and his wife Sarah’s previous projects with the government prior to 2022 in his affidavits.

READ: Discayas, 3 public works engineers get witness protection

Discaya then responded that this was simply because the Senate’s invitation was specifically about flood control projects from 2022.

“Because the invitation to this committee is only about the flood control that President Marcos Jr. mentioned regarding the 2022 flood control,” said Discaya.

Asked if he would give more details regarding their companies’ previous projects starting 2016 through a supplemental affidavit, Discaya answered in the affirmative with “yes po.”

‘Ako ay umaamin sa aking maling nagawa’: Ex-DPWH Usec. Bernardo admits fault in flood control mess

Citing a report from the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), Hontiveros noted that Discaya was the biggest contractor during the Duterte administration, bagging P12 billion in project deals with the government from June 2016 to December 2017 alone.

However, Discaya the affidavits he submitted to the Senate panel only detailed projects their company handled from 2022 onwards.

Recent discoveries of ghost projects, however, reveal that these existed even before the current administration, with the latest being a P96.5-million flood-control project in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, which started construction only three weeks ago despite having been reported as completed and fully paid for since 2022.

The bidding for the project was awarded to the Discaya-owned St. Timothy Construction Corp. way back in 2021.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP