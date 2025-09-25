AFF Shopee Cup: Cebu FC falls to late goal against Công An Hà Nội FC
HANOI, Vietnam — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants were seconds away from salvaging a draw and claiming their first point on the road, but hosts Công An Hà Nội FC struck a late dagger, handing Cebu FC a 1-0 defeat in the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup at Hang Day Stadium in Hanoi on Wednesday night, September 24.
Vietnamese standout Jason Quang-Vinh Pendant netted the decisive goal in the 89th minute, giving his club three hard-earned points while denying Cebu FC a share of the spoils.
The loss was a cruel setback for the Philippine side, who battled fiercely against the V.League 1 leaders and last season’s runners-up.
Despite the result, Cebu FC showed resilience with tight defending and several close chances. The Gentle Giants started strong in the first half, mounting relentless counterattacks.
Công An Hà Nội nearly went ahead after a penalty was awarded for a handball by Cebu’s Anderson Pinto, but the decision was overturned after video review, keeping the scoreline level at halftime.
In the second half, Cebu’s Tunisian goalkeeper Rami Jeridi stood tall with back-to-back saves as the Vietnamese hosts pressed harder.
The Gentle Giants nearly stole the lead when Papu Corsame intercepted a pass and broke free in the 65th minute, but his shot went wide.
Just as the match looked headed for a draw, Jeridi mishandled a ball in the 89th minute, allowing Pendant to pounce and slot home the winner.
Cebu FC now heads home to face another stern test against reigning Philippines Football League (PFL) champions Kaya FC-Iloilo on Sunday, September 28, at Rizal Memorial Stadium.
