menu
facebook
twitter
instagram
youtube
search
search
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, September 26

By: September 26, 2025

This is the Gospel for today, September 26, which is the Friday of the twenty-fifth week in ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, September 25

Daily Gospel, September 24

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 9, 18-22. 

Once when Jesus was praying in solitude, and the disciples were with him, he asked them, “Who do the crowds say that I am?”

They said in reply, “John the Baptist; others, Elijah; still others, ‘One of the ancient prophets has arisen.'”

Then he said to them, “But who do you say that I am?” Peter said in reply, “The Messiah of God.”

He rebuked them and directed them not to tell this to anyone.

He said, “The Son of Man must suffer greatly and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests, and the scribes, and be killed and on the third day be raised.”

Source: dailygospel.org

Read More
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, September 25

By:
FAITH

Daily Gospel, September 24

By:
FAITH Life!

Daily Gospel, September 23

By:
TAGS: Cathollic, Gospel
Latest Stories
Most Read
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.