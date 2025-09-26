Signal No. 4 up as ‘Opong’ intensifies into typhoon

Pagasa infographics

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Opong (international name Bualoi) has intensified into a typhoon as it approaches Eastern Visayas on Thursday night.

As of 10 p.m. of September 25, the center of Opong was tracked over the coastal waters of Dolores, Eastern Samar, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 km. per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 165 kph. It is moving west northwest at 25 kph.

READ: Opong: Live updates

Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 will experience storm-force winds of up to 118 to 184 kph in the next 12 hours — Sorsogon and the eastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Palanas, Dimasalang, Uson, Mobo, City of Masbate, Baleno, Aroroy, Mandaon, Milagros) including Ticao Island, Northern Samar, the northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, Oras, San Policarpo, Dolores, Can-Avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan), and the northern and central portions of Samar (Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, San Sebastian, Jiabong, San Jorge, San Jose de Buan, Matuguinao, Calbayog City, Gandara, Santa Margarita, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, City of Catbalogan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An).

Signal No. 3 is in effect over the rest of Masbate including Burias Island, Albay, the western portion of Camarines Sur (Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Baao, Bula, Minalabac, San Fernando, Pamplona, Pasacao, Libmanan), the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon), Marinduque, Romblon and the central and southern portions of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Bongabong, Bansud, Mansalay, Roxas, Gloria, Pinamalayan, Pola, Socorro, Victoria), the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the extreme northern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Tacloban City, Barugo, Calubian, San Isidro, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara) and Biliran.

READ: Cebu now on heightened alert as Opong intensifies

Signal No. 2 is raised over Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, the central and eastern portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan), Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Batangas, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Calamian Islands , Metro Manila, and the southern portion of Bataan (Mariveles, Pilar, Limay, Orion, City of Balanga, Bagac).

The eastern portion of Southern Leyte (Libagon, Anahawan, Hinunangan, San Juan, Silago, Saint Bernard, Hinundayan, Liloan, Pintuyan, San Francisco, San Ricardo, Sogod), the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Inopacan, Jaro, Abuyog, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Alangalang, Hindang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Kananga), the northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the extreme northern portion of Negros Occidental (Toboso, City of Escalante, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona), the northern portion of Iloilo (Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog), Capiz, Aklan, and the northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi) including Caluya Islands, Dinagat Islands, Siargao Islands, and Bucas Grande Islands are also under Signal No. 2

READ: Storm Opong prompts House to suspend work on Sept. 26

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over the central and southern portions of Isabela (Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Ramon, Naguilian, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Luna, City of Cauayan, Echague, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Gamu, San Isidro, Cordon, Jones, Burgos, San Mariano, Palanan), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem), La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, the rest of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, the rest of Quezon, Cuyo Islands, and the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli), the rest of Southern Leyte, the eastern and central portions of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini, San Miguel, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Guindulman, Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Sagbayan, Carmen, Sierra Bullones, Duero, Jagna), the central portion of Cebu (Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, Barili), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan), the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Hinigaran), the central portion of Iloilo (Banate, Anilao, Dueñas, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Dumangas, Lambunao, Janiuay, Badiangan, Pototan, Mina, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin), and the central portion of Antique (Tibiao, Barbaza, Bugasong, Laua-An, Valderrama) and the rest of Surigao del Norte.

Opong will make landfall over Northern Samar or the northern portion of Eastern Samar between midnight and Friday early morning before heading towards Bicol Region, where it is likely to make another landfall in the vicinity of Sorsogon or Masbate.

It will move cross the Sibuyan Sea and traverse the mainland and/or island provinces of Bicol Region, southern Calabarzon, and northern Mimaropa, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea on Saturday morning. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP