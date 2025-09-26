Opong weakens into storm, Signal No. 2 still up in some N. Cebu areas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — As typhoon Opong weakens into a severe tropical storm, some towns and cities in northern Cebu continue to be placed under Signal No. 2 while Signal No. 1 remains raised in some northern, Metro Cebu and southern Cebu areas.

Areas under tropical storm signal No. 4 on raised on Thursday evening by the state weather bureau have also been downgraded to Signal No. 3 as Opong weakens.

This is according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) in its 5 a.m. tropical cyclone bulletin.

READ: Signal No. 4 up as ‘Opong’ intensifies into typhoon

“Severe Tropical Storm Opong is now over Masbate,” Pagasa said in its latest advisory.

According to Pagasa, the center of Opong was estimated to be 12.1 degrees north, 123.9 degrees east of Palanas, Masbate.

The severe tropical storm was moving west nortwest at 30 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 150 km/h.

Some northern Cebu areas were placed under Tropical Storm Signal No. 2 since the state weather bureau’s 10 p.m. advisory on Thursday, September 25.

Some northern, Metro and southern Cebu cities and towns were also placed under Signal No. 1.

Both storm signals in these Cebu areas remain hoisted in these areas as of the latest Pagasa advisory at 5 a.m. today.

The northern Cebu towns and areas under Signal No. 2 are as follows: Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen including Camotes and Bantayan Islands.

READ: Opong: Live updates

According to Pagasa, these areas will expect winds greater than 62 km/h and up to 88 km/h in at least 24 hours.

Parts of Cebu towns and cities placed under Signal No. 1 are as follows: Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, and Barili.

Pagasa in its advisory said that winds of 39 to 61 km/h might be expected in at least 36 hours or intermittent rains might be expected within 36 hours.

In Santa Fe town in northern Cebu, which is under Signal No. 2, at least 40 residents located in flood prone areas of the town were moved to evacuation centers.

This was according to Santa Fe Mayor Ithacan Espinosa in its 5 a.m. post on his Facebook page.

“As of 5:34 AM may ara kitay 40 evacuees (we have at least 40 evacuees): Marikaban Integrated School – 14, Poblacion Barangay Hall – 8, Okoy Barangay Hall – 28,” said Mayor Espinosa.

Espinosa said that at 2 a.m., the town had experienced rains and strong gusts of wind.

At 4 a.m., with the rains and strong winds continuing, the mayor advised residents in flood prone areas to evacuate.

READ: Opong, ‘habagat’ to continue bringing heavy rains in most of PH

Signal No. 3

Meanwhile, storm-force winds will prevail in areas where Signal No. 3 is hoisted: Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, the western and southern portions of Camarines Sur (Buhi, Iriga City, Bato, Nabua, Balatan, Baao, Bula, Minalabac, San Fernando, Pamplona, Pasacao, Libmanan, Sagñay, Tigaon, Pili, Ocampo, Calabanga, Naga City, Bombon, Canaman, Magarao, Gainza, Milaor, Camaligan, Cabusao, Sipocot, Lupi, Ragay, Del Gallego), the southern portion of Quezon (San Francisco, San Andres, San Narciso, Mulanay, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Guinayangan, Lopez, Macalelon, Tagkawayan, Calauag, Gumaca, Pitogo, Unisan, Plaridel, Atimonan, Padre Burgos, Agdangan, Pagbilao, City of Tayabas, Lucban, Sampaloc, Lucena City, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio), Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Batangas, the southern portion of Laguna (Alaminos, San Pablo City, Rizal, Nagcarlan, Liliw, Majayjay, Luisiana).

These areas are also under Signal No. 3: Northern Samar, the northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Can-Avid, Maslog, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Maydolong, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian), the northern and central portions of Samar (San Jorge, San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Matuguinao, Pinabacdao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Talalora, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, City of Catbalogan, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan), Biliran, and the northern portion of Leyte (Babatngon, San Miguel, Tacloban City, Barugo, Calubian, San Isidro, Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara).

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds will be experienced in areas under Signal No. 2: Catanduanes, the rest of Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Laguna, Rizal, Cavite, Metro Manila, Bulacan, Pampanga, Bataan, the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe), Calamian Islands, rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, the northern and central portions of Leyte (Tunga, Pastrana, Mahaplag, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Mayorga, Julita, Dagami, Inopacan, Jaro, Abuyog, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Alangalang, Hindang, City of Baybay, Burauen, Tabango, Kananga).

These areas area also under Signal No. 2: the northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, City of Bogo, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Catmon, Carmen) including Camotes and Bantayan Islands, the extreme northern portion of Negros Occidental (Toboso, City of Escalante, Sagay City, Cadiz City, Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona), the northern portion of Iloilo (Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog), Capiz, Aklan, and the northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi) including Caluya Islands.

Signal No. 1

Areas under Signal No. 1 will experience strong winds: central and southern portions of Isabela (Alicia, San Mateo, Aurora, Ramon, Naguilian, Dinapigue, San Guillermo, Luna, City of Cauayan, Echague, Angadanan, Benito Soliven, City of Santiago, Reina Mercedes, San Agustin, San Manuel, Cabatuan, Gamu, San Isidro, Cordon, Jones, Burgos, San Mariano, Palanan), Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ifugao, the southwestern portion of Mountain Province (Bauko, Sabangan, Tadian), Benguet, the southern portion of Ilocos Sur (Sugpon, Alilem), La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the rest of Zambales, Cuyo Islands, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli), Southern Leyte, the rest of Leyte, the eastern and central portions of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini, San Miguel, Alicia, Candijay, Anda, Guindulman, Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Sagbayan, Carmen, Sierra Bullones, Duero, Jagna).

These areas area also under signal No. 1 : the central portion of Cebu (Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, City of Carcar, Barili), the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan), the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Hinigaran), the central portion of Iloilo (Banate, Anilao, Dueñas, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Dumangas, Lambunao, Janiuay, Badiangan, Pototan, Mina, Zarraga, New Lucena, Cabatuan, Maasin), the central portion of Antique (Tibiao, Barbaza, Bugasong, Laua-An, Valderrama), Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao Island and Bucas Grande Islands.

Habagat

PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will also bring gale-force gusts across Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Palawan, Visayas, Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Caraga Region, and Davao Region.

Gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

PAGASA added that there is a high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights exceeding three meters within 36 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Cebu, Aklan, Antique, and Capiz.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast Opong to traverse Masbate, Sibuyan Sea, southern Calabarzon, and northern Mimaropa, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea either late Friday or on Saturday. (With PNA report)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP