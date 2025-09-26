Ways to keep pets safe this rainy season

CEBU CITY, Philippines — No one left behind.

As the rainy season begins, the floods and storms bring more than just inconvenience. They also put lives at risk including the lives of the most vulnerable members of our homes — our pets.

Every year, animals are left behind during emergencies, some roam the streets scared and hungry, while others face the storm alone after being abandoned.

Pets can’t protect themselves. They feel fear and confusion just like we do. That’s why they need us most during times like these.

In response to this, the Cebu City Government’s Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) reminds everyone to keep their pets safe in this weather.

Here are 5 reminders from DVMF for better refuge of our pets:1. Bring pets indoors

2. Don’t abandon them

3. Prepare food, water, and pet essentials

4. Secure pet carriers or safe shelter areas

5. Keep ID tags/ microchips updated in case of escape

It’s really helpful to include your pets in your emergency plan.

If you’re preparing an emergency kit for your family, make one for your pets too. Include items like their leash and comfort items such as a blanket or their favorite toy.

Also, if your dog is chained, please remember to unchain them when heavy rains start. This could save their life.

In this way, all pets can stay safe, and no one gets left behind or harmed.

These pets are our responsibility, and it’s up to us to protect them.