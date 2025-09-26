Bohol: 30-year fugitive, facing robbery with rape raps, finally nabbed

File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old man, facing robbery with rape charges, was finally arrested in Ubay town in Bohol Province on September 24. This was after the suspect eluded the authorities for over 30 years or for over three decades.

The case filed against the elderly suspect, a resident of Barangay San Francisco, Ubay town was filed way back in 1992.

DILG’s most wanted list

Police said he had also been in the most wanted list of the Department of Interior and Local Government and had a P50,000 bounty for his arrest.

According to police, the suspect reportedly fled after committing the alleged crime in 1992 and began moving from place to place, managing to be a fugitive for decades.

After three decades, police intelligence units finally pinpointed his whereabouts and an operation was conducted against the 30-year fugitive.

Warrant of arrest served

During the operation, the suspect was served a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Achellis Melicor of the Regional Trial Court Branch 4 in Tagbilaran City. Bail for temporary liberty was set at P300,000 for each case filed against him.

Police Colonel Patricio Degay Jr., Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) director, noted that the arrest marked the progress in resolving a case that had been pending since 1992.

“Ang pagkadakop niini nga pinakagipangita nga personalidad usa ka dakong kalampusan sa atong pagpangita ug hustisya. Nagapadayag kini nga bisan unsa pa kadugay ang panahon, dili gyud kalikayan ang balaod. Ang hustisya moabut gayud,” Degay said.

(The arrest of this fugitive is one of the successes in finding justice. This means that no matter how long a time, no one can evade the law.)

The suspect remains in police custody while awaiting further court proceedings.

The joint operation against the suspect was conducted by Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO), led by Police Lieutenant Dunhill M. Sarmiento, Ubay Municipal Police Station, Regional Intelligence Division 7, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Team of Bohol and it was supervised by Police Colonel Patricio C. Degay Jr., BPPO provincial director.

