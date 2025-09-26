‘Opong’ displaces over 87,000 Bicol residents

DAMAGED. Severe Tropical Storm Opong leaves widespread destruction along its path, with houses destroyed, roofs blown off, and trees toppled in Batuan, Masbate on Friday (Sept. 26, 2025). Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Island, is under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 3. (Photo courtesy of Engr. Jerome Martinez)

LEGAZPI CITY – Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) left thousands of families across six provinces of the Bicol Region affected and staying in evacuation centers.

Office of Civil Defense in Bicol (OCD-5) director Claudio Yucot, also chairperson of the Bicol Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, said the number of evacuated persons reached 24,579 families or 87,499 individuals.

Based on the report, 10,961 families or 38,521 individuals are staying in 621 evacuation centers in the six provinces, while 13,618 families or 48,978 individuals are staying with their relatives.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation as the Bicol provinces remain under a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal. We are currently gathering data on the damage in Masbate province, as initial reports indicate they have suffered significant damage. Further reports will be provided regarding the number of damaged houses and other properties,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Coast Guard District Bicol reported that 2,526 passengers, 1,097 rolling cargoes, and six vessels are still stranded in various ports in the region.

A total of 1,555 passengers, 29 buses, 244 trucks, 203 light vehicles, and 32 motorcycles were also stranded along Maharlika Highway.

In a phone interview, Ian Bueno, Masbate spokesperson, said they are collecting data as to the extent of the damage caused by Opong.

“Initial update, the towns of Uson, Palanas, and Dimasalang in the 3rd District of Masbate. Other local government units are sending their reports in all possible ways since our communication lines and electricity are out at this moment. As of now, we are using a generator to receive data, starting last night,” he said.

Family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development are ready for distribution. (PNA)

