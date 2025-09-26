MCIA announces new direct flights from Cebu to Guam

cdn mobile

By: Carl Lorenciana - CDN Digital Copy Editor | September 26,2025 - 12:21 PM
Departure area of Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), Terminal 2 | CDN Digital Photo by Morexette Marie Erram

CEBU CITY — The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) has announced on Friday, Sept. 26, another milestone in expanding its global connectivity with the launch of direct flights from Cebu to Guam, set to begin this December.

This new route boosts MCIA’s role as a key global gateway in Visayas and Mindanao, offering Cebuanos and nearby travelers easier access to America’s Pacific island territory. It also marks Cebu’s first direct air link to a U.S. destination since May 2017, when Philippine Airlines suspended its Cebu–Los Angeles service.

Guam, known for its pristine beaches, Chamorro heritage, and modern attractions, offers both leisure and business opportunities.

PAL will operate the Cebu–Guam service starting December 16, with flights scheduled three times a week. This marks the flag carrier’s first-ever direct connection between Cebu and Guam.

MCIA said the new flight adds more travel options for passengers and brings Cebu closer to international destinations.

