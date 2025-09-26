Opong update: Cebu City maintains vigilance, heavy equipment on standby

Some personnel of Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) on Tuesday, November 14, during their assembly for typhoon preparedness. | CDN Photo / Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has mobilized its disaster response teams and pre-positioned equipment as “Opong” continues to affect the region, Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), said on Friday, September 26.

Mountain barangays as high-risk areas

Tumulak said that volunteers and job order personnel remain deployed across barangays, particularly in mountain areas, to monitor conditions and provide immediate response if needed.

READ: ‘Opong’ to make landfall likely over Occidental Mindoro

Opong: Live updates

Heavy equipment operators are also on standby with backhoes and trucks in upland barangays such as Barangay Bonbon, Buot, and Sirao, which were identified early on as possible high-risk areas.

Tumulak credited barangay captains for their round-the-clock monitoring and preparedness, noting that rescue equipment and early warning efforts have been sustained since Tuesday when forecasts showed Opong’s potential impact on the city’s upland communities.

“Atoang nakita man gud, sukad pa niadtong adlaw nga Martes, sa mga models sa typhoon, kini si ‘Opong,’ ang nakita nato nga bukid gyud mao’y posible nga maigo hinungdan nga mao’y atoang giuna pag pre-position sa atoang mga heavy equipment. Giapil sad nato atoang mga ubos nga bahin nga mga kabarangayan,” he said.

Key utilities and emergency services have also been placed on alert. The Visayan Electric Company (VECO) and Emergency Rescue Unit Foundation (ERUF) remain on standby, while the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD) has installed generators in water wells to ensure continued water supply in case of power interruptions.

As of early Friday, Tumulak noted that no major flooding or landslides have been reported in the city. Monitoring of mountain barangays was conducted as late as 2 a.m. Friday, with no significant incidents observed, though authorities remain cautious over possible landslides as rains continue.

Assistance for stranded passengers, workers

The city has also extended assistance to stranded passengers. 24 individuals taking shelter at Barangay Tinago and 21 others at Pier 1 were provided meals with the help of the Department of Social Welfare and Services.

Looking beyond immediate disaster response, Cebu City is coordinating with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) on possible work cancellations to safeguard employees who might otherwise risk getting stranded.

Schools have already suspended classes, and Tumulak emphasized that workers must also be considered, given that many serve as primary breadwinners for their families.

“Sa pagkakaron, wa pa’y response ang DOLE kalabot niining atoang hangyo, kung mahimo mahatagan sad og kaluwasan ang mga trabahante. Kay humana man ta sa mga eskwelahan, kini nasang mga trabahante,” he said.

Tumulak urged Cebu City’s residents to contact the city’s Command Control Center during emergencies for swift response.

He also said private sector partners have pledged to provide additional heavy equipment should the city’s resources be overwhelmed.

With Typhoon Opong still bringing rains and harsh weather, Cebu City officials stressed that vigilance and cooperation from both government units and residents remain key in minimizing risks and ensuring public safety. /csl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP