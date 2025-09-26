‘Opong’ to make landfall likely over Occidental Mindoro

(Satellite image from PAGASA)

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Opong (international name Bualoi) could possibly make landfall over the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro on Friday noon or early afternoon, the weather bureau said.

In its 11 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Opong was last tracked over the coastal waters of Ferrol, Romblon.

The cyclone packs maximum sustained winds of 110 km. per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 150 kph.

READ: Opong: Live updates

Signal No. 3 is hoisted in Batangas; Marinduque; Romblon; Occidental Mindoro; Oriental Mindoro; northern portion of Aklan (Makato, Tangalan, Kalibo, New Washington, Ibajay, Lezo, Malay, Nabas, Numancia, Batan, Buruanga); and Caluya Island.

Signal No. 2 is hoisted in the southern portion of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe); Bataan; the southern portion of Pampanga (Porac, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, San Simon, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Apalit, Lubao); the southern portion of Bulacan (Obando, Paombong, Bocaue, City of San Jose del Monte, Bustos, City of Malolos, City of Meycauayan, Balagtas, Guiguinto, Pandi, Plaridel, Calumpit, Santa Maria, Hagonoy, Baliuag, Bulacan, Marilao, Pulilan); Metro Manila; Rizal; Cavite; Laguna; the southern portion of Quezon (Pitogo, Buenavista, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Tiaong, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, San Narciso, Tagkawayan, San Francisco, San Andres);

READ: Opong weakens into storm, Signal No. 2 still up in some N. Cebu areas

The southern portion of Camarines Sur (Ocampo, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Cabusao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Sipocot, Pamplona, Ragay, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Del Gallego, Balatan, Libmanan, Naga City, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Pasacao, Sagñay, Gainza, Lupi); Albay; Sorsogon; Masbate; Calamian Islands; Cuyo Islands; northern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Sebaste, Culasi, Valderrama, Barbaza, Tibiao, Patnongon, Laua-An, Bugasong); the rest of Aklan; Capiz; the northern portion of Iloilo (Estancia, Carles, Balasan, Batad, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, San Enrique, City of Passi, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Dueñas); the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Manapla, City of Victorias, Enrique B. Magalona, Cadiz City, Sagay City); the extreme northern portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin) including Bantayan Islands; the extreme western portion of Northern Samar (San Vicente, Capul, San Antonio); and the extreme western portion of Samar (Tagapul-An).

Signal No. 1 is hoisted in Pangasinan; the rest of Zambales; Tarlac; Nueva Ecija; the southern portion of Aurora (Dingalan, Baler, Maria Aurora, San Luis); the rest of Pampanga; the rest of Bulacan; the rest of Quezon; Camarines Norte; the rest of Camarines Sur; Catanduanes; the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, San Vicente, Roxas); rest of Antique; the rest of Iloilo; Guimaras; the central portion of Negros Occidental (Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, Silay City, City of Talisay, Bacolod City, Bago City, Murcia, La Castellana, Valladolid, Pulupandan, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Pontevedra, Moises Padilla, Isabela, Hinigaran, City of Escalante, Toboso); the northern portion of Negros Oriental (Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, City of Guihulngan);

READ: Opong batters Masbate: Roofs ripped off, trees toppled

The northern and central portion of Cebu (Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, City of Talisay, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Borbon, Carmen, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, Catmon, Cordova, San Remigio, Sogod, Tabuelan, Barili, City of Carcar) including Camotes Islands; the northern portion of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Ubay, Trinidad, Pres. Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini, San Miguel, Alicia, Pilar, Dagohoy, Danao, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Sagbayan); the rest of Northern Samar, the rest of Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Gale warning is still in effect over the seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

PAGASA said there is a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge with peak heights reaching 1 to 3 meters within 24 hours over the low-lying or exposed coastal localities of Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Calamian Islands, Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Negros Occidental, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Iloilo.

Meanwhile, due to the effects of Opong, the Civil Aviation of the Philippines earlier reported that 134 flights of local airlines were canceled and four were diverted.

Low-cost carrier Cebu Pacific has announced that additional 46 domestic flights were canceled due to Opong.

The cyclone is forecast to emerge over the Mindoro Strait on Friday night and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP