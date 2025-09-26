Central Visayas remains on ‘heightened alert’ as Opong passes

PRO-7 Director, Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan. | CDN Digital File Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7) have raised their alert status and activated search and rescue teams as ‘Opong’ continues to affect the region.

PRO-7 director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan said all police units are now on heightened alert, with personnel and equipment on standby for immediate deployment in case of emergencies.

The directive aims to ensure readiness against possible flooding, landslides, and other weather-related incidents.

The move comes as local government units and disaster councils across Central Visayas continue to experience the storm’s impact.

Coordination with other agencies

According to PRO-7, coordination has been stepped up with disaster risk reduction offices, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and other agencies to speed up response efforts if evacuations or rescues are needed.

Police stations have also been instructed to assist barangay officials in monitoring vulnerable areas. This includes communities in mountain barangays prone to landslides and low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Authorities said patrol teams would remain visible to help with crowd control and evacuation if the situation worsens.

Timely info dissemination

In addition, police units were directed to help in information dissemination. Maranan said officers are tasked to ensure residents receive timely weather updates, safety reminders, and evacuation advisories.

The police advisory reminded residents to secure emergency supplies, keep communication lines open, and avoid traveling through flooded or landslide-prone areas.

Families in coastal and mountain barangays were also urged to stay alert to possible evacuation orders from their local disaster councils.

Search, rescue teams ready

As of Thursday, September 25, PRO-7 confirmed its search and rescue (SAR) teams are already mobilized and waiting for possible deployment. These teams are expected to augment local government responders, particularly in hard-to-reach communities.

Authorities stressed that preparedness remains the best safeguard against the typhoon’s hazards.

“We urge everyone to remain alert, follow safety protocols, and work hand in hand with authorities during this period,” Maranan added.

Despite the heightened alert, PRO7 assured the public that police personnel will continue maintaining peace and order in urban centers even while rescue operations are prioritized.

This includes securing evacuation centers and ensuring that stranded travelers and affected communities remain safe. /csl

