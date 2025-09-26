Step into the Holidays early with Ayala Malls Central Bloc’s life-sized advent calendar

The holiday magic began at Ayala Malls Central Bloc last September 16, as shoppers were greeted with a larger-than-life holiday treat: the Life-Sized Advent Calendar Installation.

This whimsical countdown feature captures the spirit of the season, inviting guests to celebrate the days leading up to Christmas in the most magical way possible.

A Holiday Landmark You Shouldn’t Miss

The Advent Calendar is an interactive experience designed to spark joy at every visit at Ayala Central Bloc. Guests have been flocking to the installation to snap Insta-worthy photos, open doors filled with surprises, and watch the countdown bring everyone closer to the most wonderful time of the year.

Photos from Ayala Central Cebu FB Page

With each detail carefully crafted, the display offers families, friends, and even solo shoppers a playful reminder that the season of giving and togetherness has arrived. Whether you’re stopping by for holiday shopping, grabbing coffee with friends, or simply soaking in the festive energy, this installation is the perfect backdrop to make every moment feel a little more magical.

Photos from Ayala Central Cebu FB Page

So, if you’re looking for a festive spot to kick off the holiday cheer, head over to Ayala Malls Central Bloc. Strike a pose, share the joy, and count down the days to Christmas in style.