Fuel price update: Diesel to rise, gasoline to roll back Sept. 30

MANILA, Philippines — Mixed fuel price movements may greet motorists at the end of September. An industry player is seeing a rollback for gasoline but a slight increase for diesel.

In an advisory on Friday, Jetti Petroleum Leo Bellas said diesel prices may go up by 30 centavos to 50 centavos per liter. If so, this would mark its sixth consecutive week of hikes for diesel.

On the other hand, motorists who use gasoline may expect a breather. Prices are slated to dip by 50 centavos to 70 centavos a liter.

If this were implemented, it would be the first reduction in gasoline prices after six straight weeks of increases.

Fears of a potential supply disruption due to geopolitical tensions continue to influence oil price movements, Bellas said.

“While this week’s first 4 days MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore) price average on diesel compared to last week still indicated a minimal decrease, the depreciation of the Philippine peso this week against the US dollar resulted in a potential price hike, and reduced possible rollback on gasoline,” he added.

Oil companies usually announce their price movements every Monday, with the implementation set for the next day.

