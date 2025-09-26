Cesafi 25: UV Lancers crush CIT-U Wildcats 94-67, extend winning streak

L-R: UV’s Karl Hyden Cabulao, Winston Bingil, Marchie Sabanto, and Raul Gentallan. | Cesafi photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers tightened their hold on the top spot in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament after routing the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 94-67, on Thursday night, September 25, at the Cebu Coliseum. UV Lancers crush CIT-U Wildcats 94-67, extend winning streak

The Green Lancers handled their back-to-back schedule with ease, improving to 4-0 in the double round-robin tournament.

READ: UV Green Lancers build Cesafi Season 25 roster for long, grinding haul

The Wildcats, meanwhile, slid to 0-3, joining the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons at the bottom of the standings.

Both USJ-R and UP Cebu are at 0-2. Former USPF Panther Winston Bingil finally broke out for UV, leading all scorers with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-8 from three-point range, in just 14 minutes of action. He also added three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Christopher Isabelo backed him up with 19 points, drilling five triples, while newcomer Karl Hyden Cabulao chipped in 14 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Jerian Marc Abello led CIT-U with 16 points. Head coach Gary Cortes’ Green Lancers led by as many as 32 points, 94-62, in the closing minutes, denying any comeback from the Wildcats, who are mentored by former UV champion coach Donbel Belano.

CIT-U had a bright start, opening with a 6-0 run, but UV quickly seized control and closed the first quarter ahead, 24-16. The lead ballooned from there.

UV dominated the paint, 38-26, and held a 20-10 edge in second-chance points. They also outscored the Wildcats on the break, 24-10, and got a huge lift from their bench, 67-33. The Green Lancers next face UP Cebu on Sunday at 5 p.m., while the Wildcats meet the USPF Panthers at 6:30 p.m. /csl

