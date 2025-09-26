KO artist AJ Paciones returns in ‘Thrilla in Manila II Countdown

AJ Paciones. | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano knockout artist Arvin Jhon Paciones will return to the ring in the undercard of “Thrilla in Manila II: Countdown” on October 26 in Manila.

AJ Pacionas, once the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight division’s No. 1 contender, the 20-year-old mysteriously vanished from the rankings earlier this year despite being on the brink of a world title shot.

No official explanation was given, but the hard-punching prospect remains a serious threat with an unbeaten record of 11-0, including six knockouts.

AJ Paciones will square off with fellow Filipino Jeraldine Ocrarit in an eight-round non-title bout. Their clash is one of 12 undercard fights supporting the International Boxing Federation (IBF) world minimumweight title defense of Pedro Taduran against another Cebuano, Christian Balunan of Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions.

Earlier this year, Paciones captured the WBO Oriental flyweight title in Bangkok, Thailand, by defeating Sanchai Yotboon. He fought three times in 2024, winning all by wide margins.

Ocrarit, meanwhile, enters the fight as a rising power puncher himself. The 5-1 prospect owns five knockouts and rides a four-fight stoppage streak, most recently flooring Reynald Lumantay in the second round last July in Compostela Valley.

His lone loss came via split decision to Michael Navarro in December 2023 in Davao City.

