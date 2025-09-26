Nearly 4,000 evacuated in northern Cebu due to Opong

Cebu province prepares over 2,000 food packs on Friday, September 26, 2025, for distribution to families displaced by Severe Tropical Storm Opong. (PHOTOS FROM THE CEBU PROVINCIAL GOVERNMENT)

CEBU CITY – Around 977 families or 3,952 individuals were evacuated in at least seven towns and one city in northern Cebu, while classes on Friday were suspended across the province due to Severe Tropical Storm “Opong” (international name: Bualoi).

Local government units, including the independent cities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu, and the different towns and component cities in Cebu Province, announced the suspension of classes on Thursday evening ahead of the onslaught of Opong.

Data from the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CPDRRMO) listed 456 families or 1,801 individuals evacuated in Madridejos; 17 families or 70 individuals in Bogo City; 57 families or 111 individuals in San Remigio; 277 families or 1, 380 individuals in Daanbantayan; 154 families or 462 individuals in Tudela; 14 families or 50 individuals in sa Santa Fe; and 2 families or 9 individuals in Bantayan.

These families were temporarily brought to the different evacuation centers and were given food provisions. Some of the families, especially in Bogo, were allowed to return home at around noon on Friday.

At least 217 passengers were also stranded in the different ports of Cebu, including 20 passengers in Polambato port in Bogo city, 94 in Hagnaya port of San Remigio, 28 in the port of Danao City, 100 in Maya port of Daanbantayan, and 69 passengers, 112 rolling cargoes, and 4 vessels going to Negros Island from the port of Tabuelan.

Local officials also decided to suspend work in Santa Fe, Medellin, and Bogo city, excluding offices that need to respond to the emergencies.

The towns of Badian and Alegria cancelled the canyoneering activities on Friday due to bad weather. The operation of the popular Kawasan Falls in Badian was also suspended, while Alegria also closed the Cambais Falls.

In San Fernando town, a landslide was reported at 3 a.m. on Friday in Barangay Tabionan, which damaged some structures, the CPDRRMO said.

In Poro town on Camotes island, fisherman Erik Tindog, 35, of Sitio Ginkan-an, Cagcagan, Poro town, was found alive by authorities on Friday after being reported missing on Thursday evening.Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuato on Friday announced that around 2,000 food packs were initially prepared for the affected families.

