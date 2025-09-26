American FM Steven Breckenridge Bolsters Toledo Xignex Trojans for Wesley So Cup
CEBU CITY, Philippines — American FIDE Master (FM) Steven Breckenridge will suit up for Cebu’s own Toledo Xignex Trojans in the upcoming Wesley So Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP), which begins Saturday, September 27, 2025.
Co-team owner Jeah Gacang confirmed Breckenridge’s addition along with the team’s full lineup for what is considered PCAP’s final and biggest conference of the year.
Breckenridge is no stranger to Philippine chess, having played for the Negros Kingsmen in the inaugural Wesley So Cup in 2021. A native of Portland, Oregon, he is a two-time state champion. He also famously defeated U.S.-based Filipino Grandmaster Wesley So in a tournament encounter.
According to Gacang, the Trojans have retained the core that powered them to the PCAP All-Filipino Conference title earlier this year. Joining Breckenridge are International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, Woman FIDE Master (WFM) Cherry Ann Mejia, IM Joel Banawa, FM Carlos Edgardo Garma, IM Rico Mascarinas, IM Joel Pimentel, Diego Abraham Caparino, Allan Pason, Virgen Gil Ruaya, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Master (NM) Elwin Retanal, and Grandmaster (GM) Mark Paragua.
The Trojans have twice come within a win of lifting the Wesley So Cup, falling short in back-to-back championship series. Last year, they lost to the Manila Load Manna Knights despite posting a franchise-record 22-game winning streak from the eliminations through the playoffs.
This time, armed with the same battle-tested lineup and fresh from their All-Filipino Cup triumph, the Trojans enter the Wesley So Cup with renewed momentum and the clear goal of finally taking the championship.
