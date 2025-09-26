Palace: Marcos won’t interfere in flood control probe involving Romualdez

Photo by Yummie Dingding / PPA POOL

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will not intervene in the ongoing investigation into anomalous flood-control projects despite the mention of Malacañang and Leyte 1st District Rep. Ferdinand Martin Romualdez in the most recent Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, Palace press officer Claire Castro said on Friday.

During a briefing, Castro was asked to comment on the testimony of Orly Guteza who said he had delivered flood-control kickbacks for Romualdez at a residence on Aguado Street near Malacañang.

Guteza further claimed that the former House speaker received suitcases filled with cash at his residence in Taguig City.

“If such an incident truly happened, it just needs to be proven, and once again, the president will not interfere in these investigations. That is why an independent commission was created—to ensure that the investigation will be free and impartial—whether it involves a relative, an ally, a cousin, a sibling, or anyone else; everyone must be investigated if there is reason to do so,” Castro responded in Filipino.

The Palace official also maintained that Marcos is blameless, as his name, unlike others being floated in the investigation, has not been dropped in the investigations.

“The president would not have the courage to order an investigation himself if he knew that he had done something wrong—except, as we have said, if someone were to fabricate a story to tarnish the president’s name,” Castro said.

“The president knows that he has nothing to do with such matters, which is why he himself called for an investigation—let us not forget that it all started with him,” she also said.

Mere fabrication

Romualdez was quick to dismiss Guteza’s claims, noting that the residence mentioned in the testimony had been under renovation since January 2024.

“The so-called testimony of Sen. (Rodante) Marcoleta’s witness is an outright and complete fabrication—nothing more than a desperate attempt to link me to supposed kickbacks where none exist. [The testimony is] extremely forced,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

“The most telling flaw is the witness’ claim that deliveries were made to McKinley beginning in December 2024. That’s impossible. That property has been under renovation since January 2024 and was unoccupied except for construction workers. Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus—false in one thing, false in everything,” he explained.

