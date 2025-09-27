cdn mobile

Starbucks layoffs: Coffee chain to remove hundreds of staff

Philippine News Agency September 27,2025 - 06:30 AM
Starbucks layoff. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
FILE – A customer exits a Starbucks store in Oakland, Calif., Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)

ISTANBUL – Starbucks announced Thursday that it will remove hundreds of staff and close dozens of stores.

The US-based coffee chain said its overall company-operated count in North America will decline by about 1 percent in fiscal year 2025.

“We will end the fiscal year with nearly 18,300 total Starbucks locations – company operated and licensed – across the U.S. and Canada,” it noted.

It said the firm is reducing non-retail headcount and expenses, “This includes the difficult decision to eliminate approximately 900 current non-retail partner roles and close many open positions.”

Starbucks said it will try to offer transfers to nearby locations where possible and will move quickly to help personnel, but for others, the firm will offer “comprehensive severance packages.”

Starbucks layoffs was the result of the drop in global sales by 2 percent in the third quarter of the fiscal year.

In the second and first quarters, the company also posted declines. (Anadolu)

