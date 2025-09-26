Cebuano knockout artist Tagacanao set to face Japanese foe in Kyrgyzstan

Reymart Tagacanao during his July bout in Bohol. | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Undefeated and world-rated Cebuano knockout artist Reymart “Cebuano Assassin” Tagacanao faces the toughest test of his career when he takes on unbeaten Japanese fighter Ayumu Sano on October 25 in Kyrgyzstan.

The fight, backed by Kameda Promotions, will see Tagacanao represent Villamor Boxing Gym and PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions. It also marks the 26-year-old Carcar City native’s first bout abroad.

READ: Tagacanao hints at August fight in Bohol

Sano, 22, from Shizuoka, Japan, enters the contest with a 10-0-1 (5 KOs) record. Tagacanao holds a similar 10-0 slate but packs heavier power with eight knockouts.

The clash will serve as Tagacanao’s defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia super flyweight title, which he captured in 2024 and successfully defended on December 21 during the “Kumong Bol-Anon” card in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

Tagacanao last saw action in July, when he stopped fellow Filipino Jaysever Abcede via second-round technical knockout in the main event of “Kumong Bol-Anon 21” in Tagbilaran.

Sano also fought once in 2025, scoring a fourth-round TKO over Thai boxer Nattapong Jankaew in Tokoname, Japan. The year before, he notched two victories, including a unanimous decision win against Cebuano Yeroge Gura of ARQ Boxing Stable to claim the WBC Youth World super flyweight crown.

ALSO READ: Sumabong shines in PMI Bohol debut; Tagacanao stays unbeaten

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP