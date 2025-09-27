Opong displaces nearly 5K individuals in Cebu; no casualties reported

Government workers remove obstructions from a road in Bogo City, Cebu. | Photo from LGU Bogo City FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Minor landslides, uprooted trees, flash floods, and power outages affected various localities as Severe Tropical Storm Opong battered northern Cebu and other parts of the Visayas on Friday.

Close to 5,000 individuals temporarily vacated their homes while a search and rescue operation was launched after a resident of Poro town was reported missing.

Erik Tindog, 35, was later found alive and safe at around 10:20 a.m. on Friday, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said in a report.

Despite the disruptions and damage caused by Opong, no one was reported dead or injured in Cebu.

Evacuees

On Friday morning, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was hoisted over Medellin, Daanbantayan, Tabogon, Bogo City, San Remigio, Borbon, Sogod, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Catmon, and Carmen, including Camotes and Bantayan Islands.

Meanwhile, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Cebu City, Balamban, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Toledo City, Talisay City, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar City, and Barili were placed under TCWS No. 1.

In a report consolidated as of 5 p.m. on Friday, September 26, the PDRRMO said evacuees totaled 4,827 individuals from 2,124 families.

The evacuees were from Madridejos town – 2,293 individuals; Daanbantayan – 1,380; Tudela – 547; Bantayan – 212; San Remigio – 155; Santa Fe – 120; Bogo City – 70; and Tabogon – 50, among others.

As weather conditions began to improve, some evacuees started returning home, the PDRRMO reported.

Damage

Fallen trees and damaged electric posts were reported in Borbon, while power outages experienced in Medellin, Borbon, San Francisco, and Bantayan.

An uprooted tree in Minglanilla in the south also damaged a house, but no injuries were reported.

The PDRRMO said Opong also damaged the barangay hall in Villahermosa, Tudela town, in Camotes Island.

Landslides were reported in San Fernando town in the south, affecting a gasoline station and hardware store, and in San Francisco and Compostela towns in the north.

Meanwhile, a flash flood in San Francisco town displaced 14 families. The strong water current also uprooted mango and coconut trees, five banana plants, and damaged a pump boat.

In Tabogon town, uprooted trees damaged a home and blocked roads, but clearing operations were immediately carried out.

Stranded

With the suspension of sea travel, at least 558 individuals were stranded in the ports of Daanbantayan, Bogo City, Danao City, Tabuelan, San Remigio, and Carmen in northern Cebu.

Rough seas also prevented at least four cargo vessels from sailing.

