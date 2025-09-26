PH tops World Risk Index again for extreme weather, flood vulnerability

Rescuers paddle their boats along a flooded street in Manila on July 24, 2024 amid heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi. Relentless rain drenched the northern Philippines on July 24, triggering flooding in Manila and landslides in mountainous regions as Typhoon Gaemi intensified the seasonal monsoon. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has once again topped the World Risk Index, the yardstick for being highly exposed to extreme weather effects. Most especially flooding.

The ranking came as the country has been barraged by a series of revelations involving anomalies that plagued the infrastructure projects meant to quell or at least minimize the effects of flooding in times of severe storms.

The World Risk Report 2025, published on Friday, discusses the disaster risk for 193 countries worldwide, covering all member states of the United Nations and over 99 percent of the global population.

This year, the report indicated that risk hotspots remain concentrated in the continents of Asia and the Americas, along with Africa, which it said “continues to show the highest levels of vulnerability worldwide.”

“The Philippines is once again at the top of the World Risk Index this year: a country characterized by high geographic fragmentation and high exposure to weather-related extremes,” the report said.

The Philippines’ risk percentage was at 45.56, followed by India with 40.73; Indonesia, 39.80; Colombia 39.26; and Mexico, 39.96.

Also included in the Top 15 are Myanmar, Mozambique, Russia, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, Peru and Somalia.

“The causes of flood disasters lie not only in natural processes, but also in man-made factors such as urbanization, climate change and land use,” the World Risk Report pointed out. “Environmental degradation and unequal social structures increase susceptibility.”

Politically, the report said nations such as the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Germany demonstrate the impact of good governance, “particularly through local networks and decentralized structures,” in mitigating extreme weather events.

The report explained how effective governance structures are “crucial” to a community’s ability to prepare for and respond to any potential flooding.

It cited Bangladesh for having a “state-coordinated” model, as well as the multi-tiered early warning system and the decentralization of disaster management in the Philippines, which the report said demonstrates “the effectiveness of governance reforms in the field of prevention.”

“Flood risks in the Philippines vary significantly from region to region and are influenced by geography, infrastructure and spatial planning,” the report read.

In the case of the Philippines, the report ranked provinces by a single methodological unit, wherein they share a location in lowland basins with flat topography and wherein water drains “slowly and often remains standing for days.”

These provinces include Cagayan, which had the highest exposure to these risks at 88.10 percent, followed by Agusan del Norte with 87.51; Pangasinan, 85.19; Pampanga, 83.49; Maguindanao, 82.94; Metro Manila, 81.12; Camarines Sur, 75.77; Misamis Oriental 73.66; Camarines Norte, 72.69; and Isabela, 71.23.

“In wide, shallow river systems–such as the Cagayan, Agusan, Agno, Sinocalan and Pampanga Rivers — precipitation accumulates rapidly; typhoons regularly cause prolonged flooding as a result,” the report said.

It noted that the provinces of Cagayan and Agusan del Norte are “particularly vulnerable” due to the combination of long main rivers, dense tributary systems, and extensive coastlines.

On the other hand, the provinces of Marinduque, Laguna, Batanes and Sarangani also face a quite different challenge.

“These regions lack large river systems; small catchment areas and natural drainage reduce flood risks despite their proximity to the coast,” the report noted.

Manila, meanwhile, was described by the report as a city located in a low-lying, densely-populated river plain, which is also crossed by the Pasig River, and covered by a heavily regulated canal network.

The report stressed that the high degree of soil sealing would promote urban flash flooding in times of heavy rainfall, while Laguna, on the other hand, benefits from the hilly terrain and the buffering of the Laguna de Bay.

“It acts as a natural retention area that absorbs excess water and releases it slowly,” it said.

Like its fellow Southeast Asian nations of Vietnam and Myanmar, the Philippines has high population density, with exposed locations and intense monsoon cycles would converge.

In its recommendation, addressed to all nations aside from the Philippines, the report said there should be an implementation of a “binding framework” that would integrate the informal networks into formal disaster management systems that “requires concrete measures at multiple levels.”

“Municipal administrations should, through legal regulations, be obliged to establish institutionalized cooperation mechanisms with local actors, which define clear allocations of competences, resource distribution, and decision-making processes,” it said.

It also recommended the development of a “nationwide system of nature-based flood protection measures” with “innovative governance approaches.”

“The creation of a standardized evaluation framework for nature-based solutions is decisive for their political acceptance,” the report said. “The package of measures particularly includes unsealing, greening, and water retention in settlement and open areas.”

