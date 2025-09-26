Cesafi collegiate volleyball tournament opens Sunday at USPF

Action from the Cesafi Season 24 women’s volleyball tournament at the USPF gymnasium. | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Six matches are scheduled as the Cesafi Season 25 collegiate volleyball tournament kicks off on Sunday, September 28, at the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lahug Campus gymnasium.

The opening day will feature three matches each in the men’s and women’s divisions, marking the start of a season that runs until December 21.

In the women’s bracket, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) Lady Webmasters battle the Cebu Doctors’ University (CDU) Lady Stallions in the 9 a.m. curtain-raiser. Host team USPF Lady Panthers will then face the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Lady Wildcats, before the day’s main event pitting the University of San Jose–Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars — reigning V-League Visayas champions — against the University of the Philippines (UP) Fighting Maroons.

On the men’s side, defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, also the current V-League Visayas titleholders, headline the bracket with a marquee clash against the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors in the final match of the day.

Earlier, the UCLM Webmasters will take on the USPF Panthers, while CDU faces the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves.

A lone boys’ division match between UCLM and USJ-R will also be held.

This season’s games will alternate between the USPF Lahug Campus and the USC Downtown Campus gymnasiums. Organizers had initially eyed the newly renovated, air-conditioned Cebu Coliseum as a venue, but its ceiling height failed to meet FIVB standards for competitive volleyball.

