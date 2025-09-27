Suspension of sea travels in Cebu due to Opong lifted

The Santa Fe Port in Bantayan Island is empty on Thursday, September 25, due to rough seas brought about by Severe Tropical Storm Opong. | PCG photo

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Station in northern Cebu announced the lifting of sea travel suspension starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 26, shortly after the island province was cleared of all Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals.

“Vessels allowed to sail are further reminded to take precautionary measures and be extra vigilant in monitoring the weather,” read part of the PCG’s Sea Travel Advisory.

In its 8 p.m. weather bulletin on Friday, Pagasa said Severe Tropical Storm Opong had already moved over the West Philippine Sea.

The center of Opong was located 215 km west of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro, packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 135 km/h.

Opong is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Saturday morning or afternoon as it moves west-northwest toward northern Vietnam.

Sea travels

Santa Fe Mayor Ithamar Espinosa said in an advisory that the first trip from Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town was allowed to leave at 11 p.m. on Friday.

The first trip from Santa Fe to Hagnaya Port also departed at 1 a.m. on Saturday, September 27.

The Cebu Port Authority likewise announced Friday night the resumption of trips from Cebu to other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao.

