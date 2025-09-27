Whirlwind kills 3 with 1 missing in Maripipi Island in Biliran

INQUIRER FILES

TACLOBAN CITY — Three people were killed, a child went missing, and 12 others were injured when a whirlwind spawned by Severe Tropical Storm “Opong” (international name: Bualoi) struck the island town of Maripipi, Biliran, early Friday.

Mayor Joseph Caingcoy, in a video interview, said the fatalities included two elderly siblings from Barangay Ol-og and a 48-year-old woman from Barangay Vega. The woman’s husband was among the injured, while their 9-year-old niece was reported missing.

“The two senior citizens, for some reason, returned to their house from the evacuation center,” Caingcoy said on Friday.

According to the mayor, the whirlwind swept through the villages of Ol-og and Vega at around 2 a.m. Friday, destroying houses while residents were asleep.

He said the storm caused powerful and swirling winds, which tore apart homes and left debris everywhere.

“This is the worst Maripipi has experienced in years,” said the mayor.

Caingcoy added that five barangays—Ol-og, Vega, Benalayan, Agutay, and Banlas—remain isolated due to toppled power poles, fallen trees, boulders, and other debris blocking roads.

He said 12 other residents from different villages sustained injuries during the onslaught of Typhoon Opong.

Out of the town’s 15 barangays, 12 suffered severe damage to houses, roads, and other infrastructure. Power supply remains down across the island, which has a population of more than 7,000.

The municipal government is considering placing Maripipi under a state of calamity to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts, the mayor added.

