DOTR: Free rebooking, full refund for cancelled flights due to Opong

FREE REBOOKING. Passengers rest at the overseas Filipino workers (OFW) Lounge at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in this undated photo. Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday (Sept. 26, 2025) ordered free rebooking or a full refund for cancelled flights due to Severe Tropical Storm Opong. (Screengrab from OWWA Facebook video)

MANILA, Philippines – Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez on Friday ordered airlines to waive rebooking fees and offer full refunds to customers with cancelled flights caused by Severe Tropical Storm (STS) Opong (international name Bualoi).

In a statement, Lopez ordered the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) to speak to airlines operating in the country and ensure there are no rebooking fees or any other fees related to Opong-cancelled flights.

READ: Opong: Live updates

The order is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to assist passengers affected by the storm.

“Ipinagutos na rin natin sa CAB na ang ating mga airlines dapat kumontak na sa kanilang mga pasahero, para ipaalam kung ang kanilang mga flights ay kanselado o hindi (We also ordered the CAB that airlines should reach out to their passengers to let them know of their cancelled flights),” he said.

He also ordered airport and port managers to provide food and drinks to stranded passengers.

“Dapat bukas ang ating mga airport para may masisilungan ang ating mga pasahero just in case na mastranded ang ating mga pasahero at mayroon din tayong mga pagkaing available (Airports should remain open to ensure that passengers have shelter in case they are stranded and to ensure they have food),” he said.

READ: LIST: Canceled flights today, Sept. 26, due to Opong

On the other hand, the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) are enforcing a “no sail policy” to ensure the safety of passengers.

For those stranded in ports, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has partnered with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to distribute food and drink to passengers.

To date, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and its attached agencies are on heightened alert to ensure response readiness to Opong.

In total, the PCG has dispatched over 5,600 personnel, ships, 166 rescue boats, and 122 land vehicles along the paths of Opong to assist in rescue and evacuation efforts. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP