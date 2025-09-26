Opong hit Masbate hardest, leaving 3 dead, says OCD

Office of Civil Defense.

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) said on Friday that Masbate was so far the hardest hit by the impact of the Severe Tropical Storm Opong as it left at least three fatalities in the province.

OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo in an ambush interview said that “based on the reports we received, the hardest hit is Masbate.”

READ: Opong: Live updates

Two deaths were reported in Masbate City due to drowning and a fallen debris and a collapsed wall, while another fatality in Monreal town was due to a felled tree.

Aside from deaths, this assessment is due to damage to properties, lines of communication, and power, Castillo said.

READ: Opong maintains strength, moving over Mindoro Strait Friday afternoon

For the entire province of Masbate, 6,680 families or 21,861 individuals have been affected by Opong in 182 villages across 20 municipalities and one city in the province, according to Gov. Richard Kho.

Kho appealed for air assets to assist in sending relief goods to the province.

READ: Opong batters Masbate: Roofs ripped off, trees toppled

“The goods, relief packs and all our help cannot pass through,” Kho said in the same briefing.

Opong made a landfall six times, two of which occurred in the towns of Palanas and Milagros of Masbate, according to the state weather bureau. /mr

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP