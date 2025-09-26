Opong death toll rises to 10 after 7 fatalities reported in Biliran

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said on Friday that seven more people were reported dead in Biliran Province due to Severe Tropical Storm Opong.

This would bring the death toll due to Opong to 10, said the OCD.

Four people in the province reportedly died due to flash floods—one in Caibiran town and three in Kawayan town—while three others reportedly died due to storm surge, according to OCD Assistant Secretary Rafael Alejandro IV in a situation report furnished to reporters later in the night.

Alejandro noted that these deaths were still for validation.

Earlier, OCD spokesperson Junie Castillo reported three deaths in Masbate province.

Also, 13 remain missing in Eastern Visayas region and Palawan due to Opong, Alejandro said.

In Eastern Visayas, six fisherfolk were missing due to tall waves—five in Maydolong, Eastern Samar and one in Tanauan, Leyte while four were “swept by storm surge”. according to him.

Three fishermen in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan were also lost due to tall waves.

After making six landfalls, Opong has maintained its strength.

It is already moving over the Mindoro Strait and is forecast to head towards the West Philippine Sea, as it may reintensify into a “typhoon” before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility on Saturday. /jpv

