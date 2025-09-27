San Fernando landslide: Hardware, gas station buried

The buried hardware store and gasoline station in San Fernando caused by Opong-triggered landslide early morning of Friday, September 26. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A landslide triggered by heavy rains from Severe Tropical Storm “Opong” buried a newly built gas station and hardware store in Purok Kawayan, Barangay Tabionan, San Fernando, around 3 a.m. on Friday, September 26, causing an estimated P2 million in damages.

The owner, who requested not to be named, confirmed the losses after inspecting the San Fernando landslide site and said much of the equipment and supplies were rendered useless.

The business, which had only recently begun operations and was scheduled for its official opening next month, is now heavily damaged.

READ: Naga landslide fatalities remembered

READ: Legal battle for Naga landslide victims starts

READ: Elderly man killed, others hurt by landslides on route to Baguio City

Although some items were salvaged, the owner admitted that the landslide left most of the structures destroyed beyond repair.

He added that he was only informed of the incident by the barangay captain and expressed relief that none of the workers were present at the time.

Police response

Meanwhile, police said they learned of the San Fernando landslide around 8 a.m. through social media posts. Officers immediately went to the site to check if anyone had been injured or trapped.

Authorities further clarified that no casualties were reported as the owner, a resident of Barangay Inayagan in Naga City, and the employees, who return home to their families daily, were not at the site when the incident occurred.

Residents urged to be vigilant

In response, Barangay Councilor Alex Paner said they deployed heavy equipment to speed up the clearing of soil and debris and to prevent traffic congestion in the area, as the establishments are located just beside the road.

Paner also urged San Fernando residents, particularly those living near slopes, to remain vigilant as continuous rains make the soil prone to further landslides.

“Akong mensahe lang nako, kaning mga nagpuyo sa daplin daplin sa mga pangpang, kung pwede lang unta naay ka bakwitan nga safety nga area, maayo unta gyud magpalayo daan kay sa pagkakarun sige pa og ulan, ang yuta may panahon jud mo landslide kay muhumok,” he said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP