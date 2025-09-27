Cebu City allots P12M for electric vehicles to boost police operations

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival is welcomed by Acting CCPO Director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, along with station commanders and police personnel during his visit on Friday, September 26 | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival on Friday approved the P12 million procurement of electric vehicles for the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

Tghe. move was aimed at strengthening police mobility while advancing the city government’s push for environmental sustainability.

Archival said the purchase of electric cars and motorcycles will be charged under the city’s Peace and Order Program, noting that transportation support remains among the most pressing needs of the police force.

He added that choosing electric-powered units aligns with the city’s direction of adopting cleaner and more sustainable technologies.

“Ang support lang gyud nga gipangayo nila nato basically is mga sakyanan. Now, ang akong gitan-aw nga sakyanan, which I think naa na sa atong pipeline, mao nang mga sakyanan nga atong gipangayo. Ang akong himuon is we’re going to buy electric cars for them. Mao gyud nay direksyon sa city government,” Archival said.

The mayor said the initiative goes beyond mobility and law enforcement, pointing out that it reinforces Cebu City’s broader sustainability efforts.

Police role in sustainability efforts

He noted that the CCPO has been participating in programs such as water catchment systems, urban gardening, and city-led environmental campaigns.

“Ang nakanindot sad sa police karon, makita ninyo murag environmental-friendly kay dinhi naa na silay mga catchment sa water, naa na silay gardening. Unya karon, niingon sila nga support sila nako katong ginganlan natong One Tumbler at a Time, unya energy efficiency, ug kadtong 256K Trees. So, the police is not only for keeping peace and order, the police will help us in protecting the environment. Mao gyud nay nakanindot,” Archival added.

Visit to CCPO headquarters

Archival formally announced the procurement during his official visit to the CCPO headquarters, where he was welcomed by Acting CCPO Director Police Colonel Enrico Figueroa, station commanders, and police personnel.

His visit included foyer honors, the signing of the guest book, and a “Talk to Men” session with officers and staff.

He said the introduction of electric vehicles will help modernize police operations and prepare the force for upcoming major events such as the Sinulog Festival 2026 and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit 2026.

For his part, Figueroa said the police welcome the procurement, describing it as a timely boost to their readiness, especially as Cebu City faces both security requirements and the growing demand for sustainability.

City officials also said the procurement is expected to complement other programs such as the Energy Efficiency Program and the 256K Trees Project, with the police set to take part in their implementation.

They further noted that aligning law enforcement operations with environmental initiatives is part of a wider effort to make Cebu City both safer and more sustainable.

