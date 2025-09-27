Opong: Signal No. 1 still up in some areas as ‘Opong’ moves away

(Image courtesy of PAGASA)

MANILA – Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over several areas as Opong (international name: Bualoi) reintensifies into a typhoon as it moves over the West Philippine Sea, the weather bureau said Saturday.

As of 5 a.m., Typhoon Opong was located 505 km. west of Indang, Cavite, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 km. per hour (kph) near the center and with gustiness of up to 150 kph, and moving west northwestward at 30 kph.

In Cebu, the skies look gloomy early Saturday with rains still expected over the province. Cebuanos are urged to bring umbrellas and raincoats and to remain vigilant as floods and landslides can still occur in vulnerable areas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over the western portion of Pangasinan (Agno, Burgos, Dasol, Infanta, Mabini), Zambales, Bataan, the western portion of Cavite (Corregidor Island, Ternate, Maragondon, Magallanes), the western portion of Batangas (Nasugbu, Lian, Calatagan, Tuy, Balayan), the northern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Mamburao, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands, and Calamian Islands.

Opong will exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday morning or noon.

Outside the PAR, it will move generally west northwestward towards northern Vietnam.

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa due to the trough of Opong.

Meanwhile, the same weather conditions will prevail over Western Visayas, Negros Island Region, and Zamboanga Peninsula due to the southwest monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be experienced over Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. (PNA)

