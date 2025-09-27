Magalong resigns from ICI

Benjamin Magalong

MANILA, Philippines – Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong has resigned as special adviser to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

In a letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, he said, “The Palace’s pronouncements concerning my designation, which run contrary to the terms of my appointment, have undermined the role and mandate entrusted to me.”

“Combined with circumstances that already cast doubt on the independence of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure, it has become clear that my continued service is no longer tenable,” he also said.

Magalong also maintained that he has not neglected, nor will he ever neglect, his main responsibility to the people of Baguio, “whose welfare and interests remain at the core of my public service.”

The resignation stemmed from Marcos’ order for a review of Magalong’s role in the ICI to determine whether the latter has any conflict of interest in the super body.

Undersecretary Claire Castro, Palace press officer, said at a briefing earlier in the day: The President said that his case will be referred to the legal team to determine where he may be included, or where he should be properly inserted, so that the independence of the ICI will not be compromised and there will be no violation of any law.”

Questions about Magalong’s role at the ICI arose from a tennis court project built by the Discaya-owned St. Gerrard Construction Company in Baguio City.

This P110-million project was awarded in 2022 to St. Gerrard Construction Company, one of nine firms owned by contractor couple Cezarah “Sarah” and Pacifico “Curlee” Discaya, who are both under scrutiny for alleged involvement in problematic flood-control projects.

Furthermore, labor groups also recently called out Magalong’s role in the ICI, stressing that he cannot wear two hats—as Baguio City Mayor and as special adviser to the commission.

