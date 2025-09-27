Samsam Gullas clarifies: Viral DPWH project suspended, not ghost

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) met on Friday, September 26 to clarify the project signage in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City that went viral earlier this week. | Photo courtesy of Samsam Gullas Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas Jr. and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) have clarified that the P49-million road project in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City is a suspended project, not a “ghost project,” contrary to claims circulating on social media.

The controversy erupted after a video of a project signboard in Sitio Campinsa went viral earlier this week, sparking accusations that the DPWH-funded access road project was non-existent despite carrying a start date of May 13, 2024 and a target completion date of December 7, 2024.

Gullas, who immediately sought clarification from DPWH, said confusion stemmed from the fact that the project had not moved forward despite its listed timeline. He explained that the project was put on hold due to pending requirements that have yet to be settled.

READ: Pam: Senate flood control probe should also include Cebu

READ: Archival to DPWH contractors: ‘Finish the project or pay damages’

READ: Ombudsman probes COA exec over flood control link

“The project is currently suspended because wala nakacomply sila og mga requirements such as ECC (Environmental Compliance Certificate) ug PAMB (Protected Area Management Board) permit gikan sa DENR (Department of Environment and Natural Resources.) Naa say mga Road Right of Way issues nga kailangan i-settle nila before ma implement ang project. The problem lang: wala giinform ang Talisay LGU nga suspended na diay ang project,” Gullas said in a statement.

Road meant as alternate route

DPWH Talisay District Engineer Leslie Anthony S. Molina confirmed that the project involves the construction of an access road linking Sitio Campinsa to Manipis, meant to serve as an alternate route for motorists in case landslides block Manipis Road, a frequent hazard in the upland barangay.

Molina confirmed that the project was issued a notice to proceed in May, but was suspended shortly after mobilization because it lacked clearances from the Central Cebu Protected Landscape (CCPL) and PAMB. Road right-of-way settlements also remain pending.

“During our implementation, that was May ang notice to proceed nato. Karon, pag-mobilize namo didto, nagkaproblema ta kay tungod sa isa, right of way. After that, naay kinahanglanon nga clearance sa CCPL og ang PAMB nga requirement, which is kato nga area, part sa CCPL. After ana, if we can secure the clearance from CCPL, i-adto sad nato na sa board sa PAMB,” he explained.

P49M intact, only mobilization released

Molina stressed that the project budget of P49,480,000 remains untouched, except for the release of a standard 15% mobilization fund to the contractor, amounting to roughly P7 million.

He assured that if the contract were to be terminated, the mobilization fund would have to be returned.

“Wala siya nakuhaan. Ang atoa lang ang mobilization. Naa man ta’y mobilization fund. Pero ang kanang giingon nga progress billing, wala ta’y gi-billing ana. Wala ta’y gi-billing bisa’g isa. Once ma-approve ang atoang clearances, makasugod na ta. So dili na siya ingon nga ghost project kay naa raman ta,” he said.

Mayor questions lack of transparency

Gullas, however, expressed dismay that his office had not been formally informed of the project’s suspension, which left the local government exposed to criticism.

He emphasized that while the project was never under the Talisay City Government, his office was dragged into the controversy because the signage did not make the suspension status clear.

The mayor urged DPWH to ensure transparency in handling public projects to avoid further confusion, especially when suspensions are in effect. He said the signage should have been updated to reflect the project’s actual status instead of carrying completion dates that could mislead the public.

“Ang ako ra gyu’ng giingon nga kung na-suspend, ngano ang completion, it remains the same nga December? Dapat, kung ma-suspend, i-increase, patas-i ang completion date kay musumbalik man na ninyo. Mao na’y gibuhat sa mga taw karon nga nganong completed siya nga wa man sila kahibaw nga na-suspend diay. If suspended, then change (the date on) the tarpaulin,” he said.

Public Assurance

Despite the setback, Molina assured that DPWH is working to secure the required permits and is determined to proceed with the project once compliance is met.

Gullas concluded by assuring the people that the local government is actively coordinating with DPWH to resolve the issue and prevent misinformation.

“I just want to let every Talisaynon know nga nakadungog mi sa inyong mga pangutana og yango-ngo, wa sab mi maghunong, padayun ming naningkamot aron masulbad ang every concern nga inyong gipadangat,” he said in a statement.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP