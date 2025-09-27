A legacy illuminated: Visayan Electric Co. celebrates 120 years of powering Cebu’s progress

Last September 22, 2025, the Visayan Electric Company unveiled its much-anticipated 120th Legacy of Lights exhibit at Level 1, Ayala Center Cebu.

The development and progress of Cebu have largely been a contribution of Visayan Electric. JOBERS BERSALES Historian

Running until September 28, the exhibit is both a retrospective of Visayan Electric’s history and a celebration of a partnership that has powered Cebu’s growth for over a century.

A Century of Powering Progress

The exhibit tells the story of Visayan Electric’s journey, from lighting the first street lamps in Cebu to building a modern, resilient power grid. It’s a story of resilience, trust, and progress, woven into the very fabric of the communities it serves.

As schools were built, hospitals opened, and businesses flourished, Visayan Electric was there, ensuring that the lights stayed on and the wheels of progress kept turning.

But the exhibit is just the beginning. It serves as a prelude to an upcoming coffee table book that will delve even deeper into Visayan Electric’s history and its inseparable connection to Cebu’s development.

Celebrating a Legacy: The Exhibit and Beyond

Together, the exhibit and the book aim to immortalize the enduring narrative of a partnership that has spanned generations.

Anton Perdices, Chief Operating Officer of Aboitiz Power Distribution Utility

Anton Perdices, Chief Operating Officer of Aboitiz Power Distribution Utility, said, “For 120 years, VECO has been a partner in Cebu’s journey. Delivering reliable, safe, and reasonably priced electricity, VECO’s legacy is not measured in poles and wires but in lives touched.”

Today, Visayan Electric serves over half a million customers, stretching from San Fernando in the south to Liloan in the north. Each expansion of its service area tells the same story: when Cebu grows, Visayan Electric grows with it.

Innovations and Investments for the Future

The company has continually upgraded its infrastructure, reinforced substations, and embraced smart technologies to ensure a steady and modern power supply for families, schools, hospitals, and businesses.

Perdices shared insights into VECO’s forward-thinking approach. “We always want the best to work for us, which is why we offer scholarships to promising students and hire them once they meet our requirements. We’re also heavily investing in new technologies and computer systems, even exploring artificial intelligence, to plan for the next ten years. Our goal is to increase productivity while keeping rates affordable because, at the end of the day, we’re customers too.”

Chronicling Cebu’s Growth Through Visayan Electric

The coffee table book, authored by historian Jobers Reynes Bersales, promises to be a comprehensive chronicle of Visayan Electric’s journey.

Jobers Reynes Bersales, historian.

“The plan is to start from the very beginning, when the Philippine Commission granted a franchise to Attorney Martin Levering in 1906, and trace the story up to the present,” Bersales explained. “It’s not just about electricity; it’s about Cebu’s progress and development, with Visayan Electric playing a pivotal role.”

Bersales is committed to completing the book by early next year, just in time for VECO’s 121st anniversary. “Cebu would not develop without VECO,” he emphasized. “That’s the book’s overarching theme—the development and progress of Cebu have largely been a contribution of Visayan Electric.”

As the Legacy of Lights exhibit continues to draw visitors, Visayan Electric’s journey is powerful and empowering. It’s lighting the way for a brighter, more connected Cebu, one community at a time. And as the company looks to the future, its legacy of innovation and service ensures that the lights will continue to shine for generations to come.