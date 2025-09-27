Power, precision, and protection: Why builders choose Hills

Every project starts with a vision—but turning that vision into a solid, lasting structure requires more than skill. It requires the right tools, machines, and gear that help you work efficiently without compromising safety or quality.

This is where Hills, available at Wilcon Depot, comes in. Through Do It With Wilcon, we highlight how brands like Hills empower professionals to elevate every build.

Power and Precision: The Hills Power Trowel

The Hills Power Trowel is a perfect example of strength combined with intelligence. Designed to give concrete slabs an exceptionally smooth finish, it features:

A robust 196cc 4-stroke gasoline engine

A 97-centimeter millstone diameter that covers more surface area in less time

A dual-position throttle cable for smoother control

Easy maneuverability that reduces hours of manual work

What sets it apart is its advanced safety and protection features:

An oil-level sensor that automatically shuts off the engine before damage occurs

A safety engine stop switch for emergencies

A lifting tube that allows just two workers to deploy and move the machine

Powered by the trusted Loncin engine, this power trowel delivers consistent performance for professionals who can’t afford delays.

Preparing a construction site is just as important as finishing it well, and Hills offers equipment designed for this crucial stage:

Hills Plate Compactor — ideal for compressing loose soil or broken concrete, ensuring a stable foundation before pouring

Hills Tamping Hammer — helps level settlement areas for a flawless base layer

Like the power trowel, these machines are powered by Loncin engines and equipped with oil-level sensors for extra protection, giving builders peace of mind.

Used together, they help create a foundation that’s strong, even, and ready for the next phase.

Safety is Non-Negotiable

No job site is complete without the right protective gear. Hills understands that efficiency only matters when safety comes first.

That’s why they also offer durable personal protective equipment, including:

Safety shoes and rain boots

Helmets in various colors for site visibility

High-visibility vests for day or night work

Heavy-duty traffic cones to maintain safe work zones

These essentials are more than just accessories—they’re an investment in the well-being of every worker on site.

Build Smarter with Hills at Wilcon

From powerful industrial machines to reliable PPE, Hills proves that quality tools lead to quality builds. For professionals who want to work smarter, finish faster, and ensure safety every step of the way, there’s only one name to trust.

Watch this exclusive Hills video and learn how to build with tools that perform, power, and deliver.

